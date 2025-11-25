ASUS retail expansion in India continues with its new Hybrid (Pegasus and ROG) Store in Vizag

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ASUS India launched a Hybrid (Pegasus & ROG) store in Vizag. With an area spreading over 500 sq feet, the store displays Consumer Notebooks, ROG PCs and Laptops, All-in-one PCs, Gaming Desktop and Accessories

This newly launched Hybrid store is the 16th store in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India

Commenting on the unveiling of the store, Mr. Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India “We are elated to announce our new Hybrid store in Vizag. To cater to the needs of every market, we are targeting cities across the country to establish as many touchpoints and give comfort along with accessibility to our customers.”

To ensure customer queries are heard and attended to, the brand is ensuring its customer service centres are designed and renovated perfectly thereby more than 100 stores are branded as per modern design requirements & aesthetics. All ROG Stores are equipped with FREE gaming zones to have a hands-on even on high-end gaming laptops.

Store Address: Door no 47/14/1, Shop no 6 &7, Sai Shopping Center, Near RTC complex, Dwarkanagar, Visakhapatnam – 5300016

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 163