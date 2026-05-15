ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils ROG Crosshair 2006 Motherboard to Mark 20 Years of ROG

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ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the ROG Crosshair 2006, a cousin of the Crosshair X870E Dark Hero that is an aesthetic throwback to the first motherboard ROG created 20 years ago.

Its potent gaming power is draped in time-traveling retro style. Decked with eye-catching colors and materials that harken back to one of PC gaming’s most important formative eras, the ROG Crosshair 2006 is the new motherboard of choice for gamers who demand the best of past and present. This special edition is armed to the teeth with 2026’s most innovative gaming tech, with the latest refinements equipping users for a supremely easy PC building experience. Its marquee feature is a 2-inch OLED screen on the primary M.2 slot, which can display useful system information such as CPU clock speed, device temperatures, or fan speeds. Users can also personalize the OLED display with their own custom images or animations.

Built on a high-performance foundation

The high-end feature set of the ROG Crosshair 2006 gives users masterful control over their high-end gaming hardware. To help them unleash their top-end AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series CPU, it boasts an upgraded power solution with 20(110A)+2(110A)+2 power stages, ProCool II power connectors, MicroFine alloy chokes, and premium 10K black metallic capacitors. To keep this robust power solution cool, this board includes massive heatsinks integrated with the I/O cover.

To help users push their DDR5 kit to the limits, this board features a raft of improvements to enhance its support for high-end memory kits. The upgrades are headlined by a server-grade ultra low-etch process, PCB back drilling, NitroPath DRAM Technology, and more.

A pair of PCIe® 5.0 x16 slots are ready and waiting for a next-gen graphics card. Five total M.2 slots, two of which support PCIe 5.0 drives, enable users to establish a fast storage array. They will find all the latest ASUS refinements for installing M.2 drives, including the new M.2 Q-Latch, M.2 Q-Release, and M.2 Q-Slide.

Make a connection

The ROG Crosshair 2006 is fully loaded with versatile connectivity. High-performance networking options, including WiFi 7 support, enable users to integrate their new PC into their network. The wired networking options also include 10G and 5G Ethernet ports.

The ROG Crosshair 2006 also offers a wide-ranging USB selection. A pair of onboard USB4® ports gives users versatile options for connecting displays, storage drives, and more, and they will find the header they need to hook up a front-panel USB Type-C® port with Quick Charge 4+ up to 60 watts. Three internal USB 2.0 headers give users versatility for upgrading their system with high-end AIO CPU liquid coolers and more.

Hide wires with the ASUS AIO Q-Connector

Like the ROG Crosshair X870E Dark Hero, the ROG Crosshair 2006 gives users access to the ASUS AIO Q-Connector. This tech is built for gamers who prefer the quiet, powerful cooling of an AIO CPU liquid cooler but would prefer not to manage the wires required by one. When they install a compatible AIO CPU liquid cooler, it will make contact with the AIO Q-Connector, and it will receive its power and control signals without a single wire between the motherboard and the radiator. The first AIO CPU liquid coolers to feature the AIO Q-Connector come from the all-new ROG Strix LC IV Series.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ROG

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