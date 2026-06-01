ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils Edition 20 at Computex 2026

- Advertisement -





ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveiled Edition 20 at its Computex 2026 press event, marking the brand’s 20th anniversary with a comprehensive showcase of next‑generation gaming innovation spanning hardware, systems, peripherals, and experiences. More than a celebration of the past, Edition 20 signals the beginning of a new chapter for ROG, one defined by extreme performance, integrated design, and a renewed commitment to creating with and for gamers worldwide.

As a leading gaming brand, ROG has spent two decades redefining what is possible in gaming hardware. Built on the founding belief that innovation must serve gamers first, ROG has continuously challenged conventions across PC DIY, overclocking, esports, and gaming ecosystems, shaping the culture of performance that defines modern gaming today.

During his opening speech at the event, Mr. Jonney Shih, Chairman, ASUS noted that “The Journey of Dare began with a defiant spirit, a refusal to settle for the status quo. We don’t just play, we play to win, but victory was never our finish line. With every win we pushed further, moving beyond performance to reimagine aesthetics and redefine the entire ecosystem. Twenty years on, we didn’t just change the game, we transformed the world around it.”

To truly honor the ROG legacy, our narrative should begin with our roots in community collaboration. ROG wasn’t simply the result of an internal experiment in our lab; it came to life through partnerships with overclockers and passionate industry partners who were eager to redefine gaming performance.

As ROG enters its third decade, the brand remains focused on pushing boundaries through deeper ecosystem integration, advanced cooling and power technologies, immersive system‑level design, and emerging AI‑driven innovation. Through Edition 20 and the introduction of the new ROG Lab, ROG continues to explore new frontiers — not only empowering gamers to play worlds, but to create them.

Edition 20 – Celebrating 20 years of daring innovation

Marking ROG’s 20th anniversary, Edition 20 introduces a special selection of limited-edition products distinguished by an alternative colorway and leading-edge innovation. More than a visual identity, this design language embodies the core values behind ROG’s enduring legacy — from the strength and precision of ROG Black to the passionate heritage signified by ROG Red, on to the forward-looking vision expressed through the Crystal Lens and the premium craftsmanship and celebration of success represented by Radiant Gold.

For competitive gamers

ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle

Expanding the Edition 20 lineup, ROG introduced the limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle, a premium handheld gaming package designed to celebrate two decades of innovation. Featuring a striking translucent black chassis with a gold-accented internal structure, the device combines collector-grade aesthetics with next-generation gaming performance powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor. The handheld debuts a new 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, enhanced controls including TMR joysticks and a transforming D-pad, and support for AI-powered gaming technologies such as Auto SR upscaling. Bundled with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, the package delivers an immersive portable gaming experience and embodies ROG’s vision of performance, innovation, and mobility for gamers everywhere.

ROG G1000 Edition 20

The ROG G1000 Edition 20 is a limited-edition flagship desktop designed for uncompromising performance, combining cutting-edge innovation with elite thermal design, and featuring a premium Glory Gold signature badge and a unique factory serial number to mark its exclusive 20th anniversary colorway. Featuring an AniMe Holo display — the world’s first holographic fan system[i] in a prebuilt gaming PC — that allows users to express their identity, the ultra-tower chassis delivers a striking visual experience while housing top-tier hardware, including support for up to an RTX 5090 GPU and up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D2 processor. At its core, a robust Tri-Zone cooling architecture, complemented by a high-performance 420mm AIO liquid cooler, enables the system to dissipate up to 1000W TDP, ensuring exceptional thermal stability and providing future-ready headroom for next-generation CPU and GPU technologies. Designed for competitive and enthusiast gamers alike, the G1000 Edition 20 achieves a seamless balance of power, innovation, and reliability, a distinction further recognized by its Golden Award in the Gaming & Immersive Tech category of the Computex Best Choice Awards 2026.

ROG Armoury Crate Edition 20

Supporting the Edition 20 hardware ecosystem, ROG Armoury Crate Edition 20 introduces a limited‑edition software experience that completes the ROG setup from the inside out. Featuring an exclusive anniversary theme inspired by the Edition 20 design language, it delivers a unified, immersive interface that extends ROG’s visual identity across compatible devices. Pre‑loaded on the ROG G1000 Edition 20, the software enables seamless system control, tuning, and personalization while reinforcing a cohesive brand experience. Available as a limited‑time release throughout 2026, the Edition 20 theme offers a rare opportunity for users to fully realize the aesthetic and functional integration of their ROG ecosystem.

Lifestyle

Extending ROG beyond traditional hardware, the Edition 20 lifestyle collection translates ROG’s design language and identity into everyday essentials for gamers on the move.

ROG SLASH Backpack Edition 20

The ROG SLASH Backpack Edition 20 is a limited‑edition reinterpretation of the SLASH Backpack 4.0, honoring ROG’s 20th anniversary with bold, collectible styling. Finished with refined gold accents, a gold ROG logo, and commemorative anniversary details, it transforms an everyday backpack into a wearable tribute to two decades of gaming culture. Designed for both style and function, it comfortably fits up to an 18‑inch laptop, with roll‑top flexibility and multiple organizers to carry more while staying streamlined. Built to endure daily use and travel, the tear‑resistant, water‑repellent PU materials, along with a secure Fidlock magnetic buckle, help protect gear at all times. Blending iconic ROG design with practical durability, it’s a statement piece made for gamers who carry their legacy with them.

ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20

ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20 marks the first‑ever ROG board game, bringing the brand’s cyberpunk universe from digital imagination into a fully realized tabletop experience. Crafted as a tribute to a decade of ROG SAGA world‑building, the game encapsulates the spirit, aesthetics, and storytelling DNA that define the Republic of Gamers.

Designed for immersive play both online and offline, the ROG SAGA: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20 release elevates the board‑gaming experience with a high‑end gaming tablemat and a complete set of premium accessories, drawing players deep into the ROG SAGA universe through its rich narrative and visual design. Every detail reflects authentic ROG styling, transforming gameplay into a cinematic journey that feels distinctly ROG.

Built for shared experiences, ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu supports up to four players, inviting gamers to form alliances, take on missions, overcome obstacles, and forge paths forward together. Whether competing or cooperating, players engage with the game as trusted allies within an interconnected storyline.

As both a collectible and a playable experience, ROG SAGA: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20 represents more than a board game — it stands as a comprehensive expression of the ROG universe, where gaming is no longer confined to devices, but expanded into a tangible world that celebrates creativity, community, and 20 years of daring innovation.

Always with gamers

Reflecting ROG’s long‑standing commitment to gamers across all use cases, this lineup delivers high‑performance solutions designed to support competitive play, content creation, and everyday gaming — wherever gamers choose to play.

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026)

Configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) delivers elite-level performance for the toughest gaming, creative, and AI-focused workloads thanks to its incredible 320W sustained maximum total system power. It features an ROG Nebula HDR Display with the world’s first 18-inch 4K 240Hz Mini LED laptop panel, enhanced by ROG Nebula Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) for exceptional clarity. Built for enthusiasts, the SCAR 18 also includes ROG’s patented tool-less access design for easy SSD and RAM upgrades, along with signature Aura RGB styling and next-generation connectivity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 97