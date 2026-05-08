ASUS Republic of Gamers to Celebrate 20 Years of Gaming Innovation at Computex 2026

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ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced its upcoming ROG Press Event and Party at Computex 2026, marking its 20th anniversary and ushering in a new era of gaming innovation.

Taking place on June 1 from 5.00–10.00 p.m. (GMT+8) at Syntrend Creative Park in Taipei, the event will bring together media, fans, and the gaming community for an evening inspired by the Dare to Innovate ethos, returning the celebration to a location closely tied to ROG’s early journey. Located in the vibrant Guanghua commercial district, Syntrend Creative Park has long been a key hub for Taiwan’s PC-building community and tech enthusiasts. It is even possible that the first ROG motherboard was sold in this neighborhood two decades ago, making it a meaningful venue for the ROG 20th Anniversary Press Event and Party. This enduring connection is why ROG has chosen this iconic location, bringing the celebration back to its roots where the journey of the Republic of Gamers first began.

The press event will open with remarks from ASUS Chairman, Mr. Jonney Shih and be hosted by legendary gaming actor Ned Luke. It will spotlight ROG’s legacy, its evolution alongside the gaming community, and its vision for the future, while recognizing the partners, enthusiasts, and gamers who have shaped ROG over the past twenty years – underscoring its continued commitment to pushing boundaries. ROG has evolved from pioneering motherboards into a complete gaming ecosystem, driven by the enduring For Those Who Dare spirit. As it reaches this milestone, ROG will continue to push boundaries with anniversary innovations and special-edition products that celebrate its legacy while signaling the future of gaming.

The event will also highlight ROG Lab as an ongoing exploration of future possibilities, representing ROG’s continuous drive to challenge conventions and explore how emerging technologies shape new experiences for gamers.

Following the press event and hands-on demos, the evening will continue with the ROG party, bringing the community together to celebrate 20 epic years of gaming innovation.

ROG invites gamers, enthusiasts, and media worldwide to join this landmark celebration and witness the next chapter of gaming. Also, visit the ROG booth during Computex at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (4th Floor), Booth M0504, from June 2–5, 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (GMT+8).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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