ASUS Republic of Gamers Launches ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) launched the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX™ 4090, redefining what’s possible in desktop graphics with the highest out-of-the-box boost clock performance of any card available today. It has achieved eight overclocking records since its unveiling at Computex. And it is the first graphics card to adopt liquid metal compound on the GPU die, to give users a unique edge on both thermal and acoustic performance. This limited-run model features a striking new design unlike any graphics card seen before – and it is available for purchase now, so pick one up before they disappear. ASUS is running a charity auction for the Make-A-Wish Foundation from September 26 (9 a.m. Taipei time). Visit the charity auction page to mark your calendar.

The pinnacle-performance graphics card

The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 is the first production GPU to feature liquid metal as the thermal interface material to harness its incredible conductivity for out-of-this-world cooling. The all-in-one cooling loop features a custom-engineered cold plate, embedded pump fan and optimized coolant flow rate. This setup sends heat through 700mm of tubing and a 360mm radiator. Magnetic daisy-chainable fans enable easy building process and show off the user’s own RGB lighting while minimizing cable clutter for an extremely clean look. In addition, premium power delivery keeps the GPU fed at all times with stable, reliable power.

Users are likely familiar with the performance of the powerhouse NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 already, backed by third-generation RT cores, fourth-generation Tensor cores, and DLSS 3 frame generation tech to make games look smoother and more realistic than ever. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 pushes this tech to new heights, with an incredible boost clock of 2700 MHz — the highest of any RTX 4090 available today.

Custom GPU Tweak III software

The ROG Matrix RTX 4090 does not just feature one-of-a-kind hardware. It also supports custom-built software features. Most graphics cards feature one temperature sensor on the GPU die and another on its memory modules, allowing for a basic look at the heat of a system. ROG went above and beyond with additional sensors across the voltage regulator modules, chokes and power input circuitry. That data feeds into the new Thermal Map feature in the ASUS GPU Tweak III app to provide a detailed breakdown of how a card is performing thermally, in real time. This utility also supports Power Detector+, a feature that allows the card to detect anomalies across the six individual pins in the 12VHPWR cable. If a fault is detected and a user needs to reseat the power cable, they will know immediately. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 also includes a new Mileage feature, which tracks card use at different power levels, letting users keep an eye on what kind of load they have used the card for, across multiple game sessions.

As a flagship card, the ROG Matrix RTX 4090 features a Dual BIOS switch, allowing users to seamlessly switch between Quiet and Performance modes. Produced via the ASUS Auto Extreme manufacturing process, the entire circuit board is soldered in a single, fully automated pass, eliminating the need for harsh cleaning chemicals in between solder passes to lessen the product’s overall environmental impact. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 is built with the highest-quality components, ensuring peak performance for the life of the card.

Breaking the limits

The build is only half of the magic of this card. ASUS has also amplified the GPU Tweak III feature set with more overclocking features than ever before: one-click OC Mode, the automatic OC Scanner and manual sliders, making the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 an overclocker’s dream. In fact, since this card was unveiled at Computex 2023, it has claimed three world records and five global first places in multiple benchmark tools. This equals a total of eight overclocking records, one each for3DMark11 Performance, 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme, Unigine Superposition 1080p Xtreme, 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, 3DMark Port Royal, GPUPI v3.3 1B, GPUPI v3.3 32B, and Unigine Superposition 8K Optimized.

Get one today

This is a limited-edition card, so get one before they are gone — along with a premium PSU like the ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II. With the purchase of the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, users can also claim an ROG Matrix NFT on the ASUS Metaverse site.

For pricing and availability of the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 in your region, please contact your local ASUS representative.

