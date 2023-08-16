ASUS Republic of Gamers Launches New Products, Hosts Activities and Giveaway Campaigns During Gamescom 2023

- Advertisement - -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced that it will be live streaming a ROG Gamescom press event on August 22 at 4.00 p.m. CEST (GMT+2), where it will launch thrilling new products, an ROG Gamescom 2023 Giveaway, and other exciting fan-engagement activities that will be held during Gamescom 2023in Cologne, Germany, between August 22–24. ROG will be showing off its latest cutting-edge hardware, peripherals, and other innovations that take gaming to another level. Plus, prominent influencers and personalities from the gaming industry will be on hand at the ROG press event to share their insights on the newest additions to the ROG arsenal.

ROG Gamescom event schedule

August 22, 4:00 p.m. CEST (GMT+2) – ROG Gamescom press event.

August 23 – ROG Talk and ROG Party (Party to start at 5:00 p.m. CEST (GMT+2) right after ROG Talk).

The Gamescom press event will be livestreamed from Cologne. It will include details of the latest ROG gaming gear including the next phase of the ROG x Evangelion collaboration and, following the event, top tech and gaming influencers will join us at ROG Talk to discuss the new lineup. The ROG Talk discussion will also be shared online via social media.

ROG Gamescom 2023 Giveaway

ROG will be kicking things off with the ROG Gamescom 2023 Giveaway, which starts on August 1 and runs through August 22. This giveaway will provide fans with a chance to win great products, including two ROG Strix GeForce RTX™4090 24GB GDDR6X OC EVA-02 Edition graphics cards, five ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mice, and five ROG Azoth gaming keyboards.To join, fans should visit the ROG Gamescom microsite to sign up, andcomplete as many of the listed tasks as possible. Fans can earn even more chances to win by posting anything ROG or Evangelion-related on social media— for example, a picture of their EVA collection, wearing Asuka’s favorite RED apparel while visiting their local ROG shop, or even sharing the story of their very first ROG product.The post must tag the official @asusrogaccount and include the #roggamescom23 and #ROGxEVANGELION hashtags.

ROG Gamescom 2023 Giveaway — August 1–22 (ending 11.59 p.m.CST(GMT+8))

ROG Strix GeForce RTX ™ 4090 24GB GDDR6X OC EVA-02 Edition graphics card (2 winners).

4090 24GB GDDR6X OC EVA-02 Edition graphics card (2 winners). ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse (5 winners).

ROG Azoth 75% gaming keyboard (5 winners).

Gamescom Watch 2 Win Challenge

The Gamescom Watch2Win Challengewillprovide fans present at the event and those who tuned in to the livestreamanother chance to winROG products and merchandise.Fans will need to answer questions related to the ROG press event and ROG Talk for chances to win ROG motherboards, monitors, and other gaming accessories, so they will need to watch these events online if they were not present at the actual event. The Gamescom Watch2Win Challenge will run from August 22–September 22, 2023, ending at 11:59 p.m. CST (GMT+8) / 5.59 p.m. CEST (GMT+2).

The prizes are:

New ROG Motherboard + Intel ® Core ™ Processor (1 winner).

Core Processor (1 winner). ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ gaming monitor (1 winner).

ROG Swift OLED PG48UQgaming monitor (1 winner).

ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM gaming monitor (1 winner).

ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD gaming monitor (1 winner).

ROG Rapture GT6 router (White) (1 winner).

ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds (White) (10 winners).

ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint EVA-02 Edition gaming mouse (3 winners).

ROG Strix Scope RX EVA-02 Edition gaming keyboard (3 winners).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS Republic of Gamers

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.