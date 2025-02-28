ASUS Republic of Gamers Joins Forces with Team Vitality

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), a global leader in gaming innovation, is shaking up esports with an electrifying partnership with Team Vitality, one of the most dominant forces in competitive gaming. This collaboration marks a new chapter in esports excellence, fusing cutting-edge gaming peripherals with world-class talent to push the limits of peak performance.

Team Vitality starts 2025 off with a bang, coming off their recent CS2 victory at IEM Katowice, a strong start in the VCT Kickoff, and securing a playoff spot after back-to-back wins against T1 and DRX during the Swiss Round of VCT Masters Bangkok. With this momentum, the squad is hungrier than ever to extend their winning streak with the ultimate gear backing them up.

As their official gaming peripherals partner, ROG is equipping the elite Team Vitality roster with high-performance keyboards, mice, headsets, and other must-have gear designed for lightning-fast reflexes, pinpoint precision, and clutch reliability. The CS2 and VALORANT teams are already taking their gameplay to the next level with the ROG Falchion Ace HFX keyboard, praised by players for its instant actuation, premium feel, and rock-solid build quality, ensuring flawless execution in the heat of battle.

Mr. Kris Huang, General Manager of the ROG Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit

“We are thrilled to join forces with Team Vitality, a powerhouse in the esports community,” said Mr. Kris Huang, General Manager of the ROG Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit. “This partnership embodies our shared passion for gaming excellence, making sure that pro players have the very best tools to dominate the competition.”

Founded in 2013, Team Vitality has reigned supreme across multiple titles, including CS2, League of Legends, VALORANT, and more. With an unstoppable drive for victory and a global army of fans, Team Vitality’s philosophy aligns perfectly with ROG’s mission to empower gamers worldwide with industry-leading technology.

Mr. Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality

“Partnering with ASUS ROG is a game-changer for Team Vitality,” said Mr. Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality. “ROG’s commitment to performance and innovation is exactly what we need to sharpen our competitive edge, and we’re stoked to have their elite gear fueling our journey.”

Beyond hardware sponsorship, ROG and Team Vitality are rolling out exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, and community activations designed to immerse fans deeper into the esports action. Expect thrilling co-branded initiatives, epic live events, and chances to get up close with pro-tier gaming setups.

With the VCT Masters Bangkok tournament underway, Team Vitality is riding high on its recent successes. superstar duelist Derke made history by becoming the first player to achieve 2000 kills in an international VALORANT tournament, further building on his legacy as one of the best in the game. ROG is backing Team Vitality every step of the way, ensuring they have the ultimate loadout to bring their A game to the global stage. From February 20 to March 2, 2025, viewers can score exclusive giveaways of pro-approved gear on X. Stay sharp and keep an eye on ROG and Team Vitality’s social channels for a shot at top-tier gaming equipment.

