ASUS Republic of Gamers Hosts Have It All Event at Gamescom 2022

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) held the Have It All event for Gamescom 2022 at Dock2 in Cologne, Germany. Have It All is the first large-scale ROG on-site event to take place since the beginning of the pandemic, giving ROG fans and members of the media the opportunity to view the latest AMD X670E series motherboards, AIO coolers, PSU, displays, networking products, and peripherals up close. The microATX ROG Crosshair X670E Gene, mini-ITX ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi, ProArt and Prime motherboard series headlined the Have It All event. These motherboards offer a combination of PCIe® 5.0, DDR5 support, and AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series desktop processors to appeal to creators, hobbyists and enthusiasts of all levels, and deliver a rock-solid foundation for AMD Ryzen™ builds to take work to the next level.

ROG Crosshair X670E Gene

The ROG Crosshair X670E Gene delivers high-end performance, an exceptional feature set, and the signature ROG aesthetic in the mid-size micro ATX form factor. Visually, the X670E Gene features a shimmering black and white ROG logo on the integrated I/O shield and a pixelated ROG icon on the chipset heatsink. RGB LED accents on the VRM heatsink, customizable with Aura Sync, provide a splash of color.

A PCIe 5.0 x16 slot stands ready for the fastest graphics cards available, and DDR5 support translates to massive bandwidth, high speeds, and the exceptional power efficiency offered by next-generation DDR5RAM. Two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots and one PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots provide ample storage opportunities for extensive game libraries. The X670E Gene is ready for the mightiest AMD Ryzen ™ 7000 Series desktop processors with its robust power solution with 16 + 2 teamed power stages rated for 110 amps.

The ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi Mini-ITX motherboard is incredibly small but it offers a complete platform for a next-gen gaming build. It includes a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot that’s ready for the latest graphics card, as well as a pair of DDR5 DIMM slots and two M.2 slots that support PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0.Innovative design elements make sure that users get the performance and features needed for the tight confines of a Mini-ITX case. The I/O shield is pre-mounted for easier installation and a tidier fit around rear ports. A single heatsink cools the PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot and the chipset simultaneously, and VRM temps are aided by a large backplate, which utilizes a thermal pad to transfer heat away from critical decoupling capacitors. The space-saving ROG FPS-II card gives you easy access to front-panel headers, 2 SATA ports, important headers for clearing CMOS and enabling CPU overvoltage, and a PCIe mode switch for legacy expansion cards.

The inclusion of the all-new ROG Strix Hive truly sets the Strix X670E-I motherboard apart from the competition. The ROG Strix Hive is an external control interface that houses an ALC4050 codec and an ESS Sabre 9260Q DAC. A headset jack and one Mic-in jack with 3.5 mm optical S/PDIF out deliver pristine audio, while an integrated volume dial keeps everything at the user’s fingertips. The ROG Strix Hive is also the first external device with motherboard gaming features including a fine-tuned PBO profile for CPU overclocking in the OS, so there’s no need to enter the BIOS. Plus, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port provides a convenient connection to external storage drives and peripherals. There’s also them intuitive Q-LED array to help quickly diagnose build problems, as well as physical Flex key and Bios

