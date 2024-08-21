ASUS Republic of Gamers Hosts Ahead of the Game Event during Gamescom 2024

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) hosted an exclusive Ahead of the Game event during Gamescom 2024, where it launched a stellar lineup of the latest gaming products in the ASUS and ROG stables, including cross-series Advanced AI PC-ready AMD X870E / X870 motherboards, an upgraded AIO cooler, new gaming gear, two 26.5-inch QHD OLED gaming monitors, several WiFi 7 networking solutions, and two premium power supplies. These products are all designed to keep gamers one step ahead of their rivals on the performance curve.

Motherboards: Advanced AI PC-ready X870E / X870 boards for every need

Our new X870E / X870 motherboards unlock the powerful AI capabilities of the new AMD Zen 5-based Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors. The comprehensive lineup includes models for every skill level, every project, and every budget: alongside the ROG Crosshair X870E Hero are the ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming WiFi, ROG Strix X870-F Gaming WiFi, the white ROG Strix X870-A Gaming WiFi, and the mini-ITX ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi. Rounding off the lineup are the TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi, the Prime X870-P WiFi, and the ProArt X870E-Creator WiFi.

Discerning gamers can enjoy a raft of advanced features across the entire lineup. These innovations provide enhanced performance tuning, efficient cooling, better connectivity, and user-friendly installation. We have integrated AI Overclocking in ROG, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and ProArt models to optimize CPU performance by monitoring cooler efficiency and environmental changes. Dynamic OC Switcher and Core Flex on ROG, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and ProArt models push Ryzen processors to peak performance across various workloads. NitroPath DRAM Technology — featured on the ROG Crosshair X870E Hero and ROG Strix X870E-E WiFi — optimizes DRAM signal pathways for better stability and overclocking, enhancing overall system performance. ASUS Enhanced Memory Profile (AEMP) is also supported across the range to optimize memory settings, and USB4®, PCIe 5.0® and WiFi 7 offer the latest I/O connectivity. Plus, a host of EZ PC DIY solutions enables the easiest builds ever.

AI Cooling II is available across all series for efficient airflow and quiet operation. AI Networking II offers features like GamesFirst (for ROG & ROG Strix), CreationFirst (for ProArt), optimizes network settings for gaming and content creation, and tools like Direction Finder, Fast Check, and Traffic Monitor — a new feature that helps users track and manage their WiFi channel use to optimize network performance. Combined with WiFi 7 and ASUS WiFi Q-Antenna, these motherboards provide seamless wireless connections.

Our popular EZ PC DIY initiative includes Q-Design innovations to simplify PC building. ROG, ROG Strix and ProArt motherboards feature PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim, which eases GPU removal by eliminating fiddly latches and buttons. M.2 Q-Release and M.2 Q-Slide streamline SSD installation, while the new M.2 Q-Latch simplifies the process. The Q-Dashboard in the UEFI BIOS displays motherboard connectors and installed device information, making adjustments more accessible.

In summary, ASUS’s X870E / X870 motherboards deliver cutting-edge features and user-friendly designs, catering to high-performance and DIY enthusiasts alike.

AIO cooling: ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB Extreme

The ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB Extreme AIO CPU Cooler embodies the ROG ethos of pushing boundaries, significantly enhancing cooling efficiency, noise performance, and customization options. Upgraded to Asetek’s Emma Gen8 V2 Pump from the previous 8th Gen Asetek Pump, it still retains the embedded VRM fan to assist in cooling the motherboard’s VRMs. This setup optimizes performance and unlocks limitless overclocking potential for the latest AMD CPUs.

The new ROG Daisy-Chainable ARGB Fan allows for the seamless connection of three fans’ ARGB lighting and fan control with a single cable. These fans feature an efficient motor design and the thickness has been increased to 30 mm to ensure stable airflow and optimal noise performance.

Additionally, the ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB Extreme boasts an upgraded 3.5-inch LCD display, now with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 640 x 480 resolution. Customizable via Armoury Crate, it can showcase vivid ROG wallpapers, personalized content, or real-time system information.

Gaming gear: Essential peripherals for the winning edge

At the event, a new collection of gaming keyboards, gaming mice and a gaming headset was unveiled, designed for maximum comfort, maximum performance and maximum gaming advantage.

The ROG Falchion Ace HFX analog gaming keyboard has a compact 65% layout in a 60% frame that masterfully incorporates arrow and navigation keys. It features premium ROG HFX Magnetic Switches for a solid feel and customizable actuation from 0.1 to 4.0 mm, ensuring instant keystrokes. With the Rapid Trigger toggle, users can conveniently achieve the fastest typing response and key repeat. Moreover, the Speed Tap mode can prioritize the last input and automatically release the previous one to eliminate any time gap for counter-strafing and ensure precise aiming, especially in FPS games. The keyboard boasts an 8000 Hz polling rate, delivering a 0.125 ms response time — up to eight times faster than competitors’ gaming keyboards. Enhanced typing experiences are ensured with integrated five-layer dampening and a silicone gasket mount design, which absorb pinging noises and provide a cushioned typing feel. Intuitive control is facilitated by a multi-function button and interactive touch panel, allowing users to set the actuation point, play/pause media, and adjust volume and keyboard lighting. The dual USB-C® ports offer flexible port placement for a tidier setup and enable quick toggling between two PCs. Additionally, the bundled keyboard cover keeps dust away from the keyboard when not in use.

The ROG Strix Scope II 96 RX Wireless gaming keyboard features a 96% layout that retains all function and number keys in an efficient form factor, only 1 cm wider than a standard TKL keyboard, optimizing desk space. It uses pre-lubed ROG RX optical switches for consistent, wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay. The keyboard includes additional UV-coated ABS keycaps with ROG-themed elements for a unique look and supports the ROG Polling Rate Booster, achieving an 8000 Hz polling rate for a 0.125 ms response time. The tri-mode connection allows for connecting up to three Bluetooth® devices, 2.4 GHz wireless with ROG SpeedNova technology, or wired USB. Sound-dampening foam absorbs pinging noises for improved acoustics. Hotkeys for Xbox Game Bar and recording, intuitive controls with a multi-function button and multi-wheel, and ergonomic design with three tilt positions and a detachable wrist rest complete the package.

The new ROG Harpe Ace Mini gaming mouse inherits the design DNA of the standard Harpe Ace, offering a offering a smaller, semi-symmetrical form factor to accommodate a wider range of hand sizes and grip styles. It also features a smooth, matte finish that provides a premium look: even during intense gaming sessions, the coating effectively handles sweat and grease, ensuring both grip and control. Weighing just 49 grams, it’s crafted from innovative bio-based nylon material. The mouse displays unrivaled performance with the 42,000 dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, boasting track-on-glass technology to ensure that tracking stays precise and consistent on almost all surfaces. The ROG Optical Micro Switch provides instant actuation and a lifespan of 100 million clicks. ROG SpeedNova wireless technology is optimized and primed to achieve maxed-out speed and reliability in even the most demanding wireless environments, making it a solution trusted by esports players. Compatible with the ROG Polling Rate Booster (sold separately), the mouse can achieve up to a true 8000 Hz report rate in wireless and wired modes. Additional features include the ROG Omni Receiver for simultaneous connectivity with a mouse and keyboard, 100% PTFE mouse feet set, ROG mouse grip tape, and onboard control for adjusting settings directly via mouse button combinations.

A new Moonlight White version of the ROG Strix Impact III Wireless gaming mouse was also revealed, featuring dual wireless connectivity with ultrafast 2.4 GHz RF, and Bluetooth pairing for up to three devices. The mouse offers superior battery life, lasting up to 618 hours on Bluetooth and 450 hours on 2.4 GHz RF. Its Push-Fit Switch Sockets allow swapping mechanical switches to vary click force.

Finally, on the audio front, the new ROG Pelta Gaming Headset is a versatile tri-mode headset designed for all gamers. Featuring a brand-new oval earcup design — with intuitive earcup-mounted controls for easy settings adjustments while playing — the lightweight 309 g headset includes a three-level adjustable elastic fabric headband with breathable fabric to reduce pressure, making it ideal for long gaming sessions. The headset connects via Bluetooth, ultra-low latency 2.4 GHz RF with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, and a USB-C wired connection. The headset is also compatible with multiple platforms, including PCs, Macs, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 4 & 5, and mobile devices. It boasts 50 mm ROG Titanium-Plated Diaphragm Drivers for rich, detailed sound across a wide 20 Hz–20 kHz frequency range, and a 10 mm super-wideband boom microphone for clear, detailed voice communication even during intense comms sessions. With up to 60 hours of battery life in 2.4 GHz mode and a quick 15-minute charge providing up to 3 hours of use, gamers don’t need to worry about battery life even in competitive gameplay.

A new ROG peripherals ambassador

Mr. Kris Huang, General Manager of ASUS Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit.

At the Gamescom 2024 event, ROG also announced that Demon1 (Max Mazanov) winner of VALORANT Champions 2023, will be the new ROG peripherals ambassador. Demon1, recognized as one of the brightest talents with his breakthrough performances during VCT 2023: Tokyo Maters and VALORANT Champions 2023, is now a part of Team ROG, and will be equipped with a full suite of ROG gaming peripherals. Demon1 will also be testing new ROG peripherals and offering feedback on their design and features. “Having Demon1 on Team ROG is valuable to the development of our products,” said Mr. Kris Huang, General Manager of ASUS Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit. “His professional insights and feedback help drive us at ROG to continue creating top-tier products that embody the core values the gaming community seeks.”

“I’m thrilled to be the product ambassador for ASUS ROG peripherals,” said Max “Demon1” Mazanov. “In esports, we’re constantly striving to improve and tackle tougher challenges daily, so it’s great to partner with a brand that shares the same dedicating in delivering the best gear for competitive players like myself. This commitment makes them the perfect fit for my journey in esports.”

Displays: Two choices for unprecedented refresh rates

Two groundbreaking 26.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED gaming monitors were announced at the ROG event, putting unprecedented refresh rates within the reach of gamers for ultra-smooth and immersive gaming, along with a choice between anti-glare and glossy panels. The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP is the world’s first 1440P 480Hz OLED monitor, featuring a 26.5-inch display with an anti-glare surface, along with DisplayPort™ 1.4 (DSC) and HDMI® 2.1 connectivity. It includes ROG AI Assistant technology, including AI Shadow Boost, AI Crosshair, AI Visual, AI Sniper, and MOBA Map Helper, to enhance gaming experiences. The ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG is a 26.5-inch 360 Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with an anti-reflection panel, equipped with DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with 90 W Power Delivery. In addition to their ultrafast refresh rates, both models offer a 0.03 ms GTG response time, ensuring ultra-smooth and fast visuals.

In addition to a three-year warranty, both monitors feature new OLED Care+, providing more advanced adjustable OLED settings for end users including Taskbar detection, Outer dimming control, and Global dimming control to protect the OLED panel. Furthermore, the monitors come equipped with the DisplayWidget Center for easy adjustment of OLED and new AI Visual settings. Plus, it allows users to adjust settings without using OSD menu, create custom profiles and keyboard shortcuts for quick access to your favorite setting, and optimize your display for different content. With App Tweaker, users can define display modes for specific applications.

ROG-exclusive OLED Anti-flicker technology minimizes flicker during refresh-rate fluctuations, and the Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology provides crisper and clearer motion in fast-paced games. Both monitors also allow gamers to adjust brightness, color temperature and more in HDR mode.

Networking: Beyond fast

ASUS also announced several WiFi 7 products to elevate online or cloud gaming experiences with blazing fast speeds and extremely low latency.

The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000 gaming router features ultrafast WiFi 7 with 320MHz channels in the 6 GHz band and 4096-QAM to increase network capacity and throughput, delivering speeds up to 19 Gbps. It offers versatile WAN options, including AI WAN detection on its 2.5G or 10G Ethernet ports, and supports 4G LTE and 5G mobile tethering via USB. With Guest Network Pro, users can easily manage up to five SSIDs, set up IoT devices, and configure VPNs and parental controls. Guest Network Pro technology also includes a Gaming Network setting tailored for next-gen experiences that combines all gaming features into a single SSID and VLAN. Gamers can also take advantage of Triple-Level Game Acceleration, which prioritizes game data packets for an enhanced experience all the way from the gaming device to the game server, while AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro™, ensures robust security.

The ASUS RT-BE86U router, featuring cutting-edge WiFi 7, provides dual-band throughput up to 6800 Mbps with Multi-link Operation and 4096-QAM. It includes one 10G and four 2.5G Ethernet ports for combined wired speeds up to 20 Gbps and versatile WAN options, including AI WAN detection and 4G LTE/5G mobile tethering. The powerful quad-core 2.6 GHz CPU, with a remarkable 30% efficiency boost[1], supports demanding applications. With Guest Network Pro, AiProtection Pro and VPN for robust security, this router offers comprehensive features and seamless connectivity that is powered by MLO, delivering a robust backhaul connection for an extendable whole-home network.

For adding WiFi 7 client connectivity to existing PCs or laptops, the ROG USB-BE92 USB adapter offers ultrafast WiFi 7 speeds up to 6,500 Mbps and is compatible with all standard WiFi networks. It features a powerful 6 GHz band for less congestion and interference, delivering 3.6 times faster performance than WiFi 6 clients. Enhanced security is provided through WPA3 support, and its plug-and-play design ensures broad compatibility with Windows 10/11, supporting both USB Type-A and USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 Type-C connections for effortless integration.

Power supplies: Setting the standard

Two recently-announced PSUs were also showcased at the event, highlighting the comprehensive top-to-bottom coverage of the company’s gaming offerings.

The ROG Thor 1200W Platinum III features a GaN MOSFET for high efficiency and a magnetic OLED display for real-time power monitoring that’s visible in either fan-up or fan-down installations. It includes our GPU-First voltage sensing and patented intelligent voltage stabilizer for stable performance, TURBO Mode for overclocking, superior cooling with ROG heatsinks, and a 10-year warranty. The PSU is also PCIe 5.0-ready, ATX 3.1 compliant and 80 PLUS Platinum certified.

The ROG Strix 1000W Platinum model features a GaN MOSFET for superior efficiency, a patented GPU-First voltage stabilizer for stable performance, and large ROG heatsinks for reduced temperatures and noise. It includes dual ball fan bearings for durability, 0dB technology for quiet operation, and is ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.0 ready. 80 PLUS Platinum certified, with a 10-year warranty.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 20