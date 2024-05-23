ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Two World-First Gaming Monitors

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced two new gaming monitors, each with world-first features. The monitors cater to esports enthusiasts seeking lightning-fast refresh rates as well as users looking for stunning color performance and high pixel density. The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG is the world’s first glossy WOLED gaming monitor; and the ROG Strix XG27UCG is the world’s first dual-mode LCD gaming monitor. ROG also announced a firmware update for the Swift OLED PG27AQDM.

ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG

The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG is the world’s first gaming monitor to feature a glossy WOLED display. The glossy panel, combined with the latest OLED technologies, allows the XG27AQDMG to showcase vibrant colors, sharper images, and the darkest black hues under any lighting conditions. It also provides up to 20% brighter visuals compared to previous generation ROG monitors. While OLED displays offer incredible colors and lightning-fast response, some users may experience flicker when Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is activated due to the way OLED pixels are electrically controlled. This is further amplified by significant refresh-rate fluctuations and the human eye’s sensitivity to changes in relative brightness, especially in darker scenes. To address this, new ROG Anti-Flicker technology offers three anti-flicker levels (Strong / Middle / Off) that stabilize the refresh rate within a carefully optimized range. This minimizes flicker perception to ensure smoother, more enjoyable viewing experiences.

This 27-inch (26.5-inch viewable) QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED gaming monitor boasts a jaw-dropping 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility to deliver superfast and supersmooth tear-free visuals. Unlike monitors that integrate the power adapter in the monitor, the latest ROG monitors feature a separate adapter to reduce overall temperature and reduce the risk of burn-in to extend the lifespan of the OLED panel. Plus, the XG27AQDMG features a custom heatsink, ASUS OLED Care features to further reduce the risk of burn-in, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

For convenience, the XG27AQDMG features a smaller footprint that takes up minimal desktop space and has a built-in phone holder so mobile devices are within easy reach. It has a MSRP of US$ 699 and will be available on May 30, 2024.

ROG Strix XG27UCG

The 27-inch 4K ROG Strix XG27UCG is the world’s first LCD monitor with a dual mode that allows users to easily switch between native 4K @ 160 Hz visuals and FHD @ 320 Hz visuals via a monitor hot key, giving them the best possible performance and visuals. The Fast IPS 4K panel has a pixel density of 164 pixels per inch (PPI) and 1 ms GTG response time ensure extreme levels of detail and ultrasmooth gaming visuals for unmatched levels of immersion. For added convenience, the compact stand of the XG27UCG frees up desktop space and also features a groove that can be used to prop up mobile devices. The XG27UCG offers users a multitude of connectivity options including USB Type-C® Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 1.4, and HDMI® 2.1.

Firmware update for the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM

The latest firmware update for the PG27AQDM adds the OLED Anti-flicker feature. The update can be downloaded from https://rog.gg/PG27AQDM_FWupdate.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG and ROG Strix XG27UCG will be available later this year.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

