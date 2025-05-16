ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strix OLED XG32U Series

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers announced the ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWMG and XG32UCWG, the world’s first 4K WOLED gaming monitors featuring TrueBlack Glossy film, an anti-reflective panel coating designed to significantly cut down on ambient reflections. A one-tap FHD mode in each monitor configures it for esports, unlocking an astounding 480Hz for the XG32UCWMG and 330Hz for the XG32UCWG. Plus, the integrated OLED Care Pro suite and Neo Proximity sensor help safeguard the panels by minimizing the risk of burn-in. Both monitors have a new ultra-compact space-saving stand that frees up desk space.

Exceptional OLED performance in any environment

Developed exclusively for ROG, the TrueBlack Glossy film pairs a zero-haze optical layer with an advanced anti-reflective stack, resulting in a 38% drop in ambient reflections versus previous-generation glossy WOLED panels. This keeps black hues truly black, even under fluorescent lights or studio spotlights, and helps prevent eye strain even after prolonged viewing. Additionally, the ASUS Clear Pixel Edge algorithm removes red-green fringing on text and fine lines, so spreadsheets, lines of code, and creative timelines appear pin-sharp.

Dual-mode OLED

The XG32U series adapts to gamers’ needs, offering crystal-clear 4K visuals for esports-grade supersmooth fluidity via an onscreen toggle that activates Dual mode, unlocking FHD @ 480Hz for XG32UCWMG and FHD @ 330Hz for XG32UCWG. Extreme Low Motion Blur and OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 technologies keep imagery smooth, even with variable-refresh-rate enabled, so marathon gaming sessions are easy on the eyes. In addition, built-in Aspect-Ratio Control offers 24- and 27-inch window sizes with optimized resolution for competitive FPS games.

Unwavering reliability and robust OLED protection

The latest OLED Care Pro suite protects the panel with occasional pixel refreshes and image shifting, and also limits logo brightness to guard against burn-in. The new Neo Proximity sensor detects when the user moves away from the monitor; the screen is then automatically dimmed to protect the panel, and the monitor wakes instantly once the sensor detects the user’s return. The detection distance can be customized via the onscreen display. For added peace of mind, every XG32U monitor is backed by a comprehensive three-year burn-in warranty.

Ready for any gaming setup / Ready for any setup

The new ultra-compact stand saves desktop space and offers full tilt, swivel and height adjustments. It also has a 60% smaller footprint compared to the stand of earlier 32-inch ROG OLED monitors, Plus, DisplayWidget Center software lets users tweak picture modes, Auto KVM, and check for firmware updates with a single click. Built-in Auto KVM allows for effortless switching between two connected laptops or PCs with a single keyboard and mouse. Both monitors have an extensive array of connectivity options that include two HDMI® 2.1, DisplayPort™ 1.4, USB-C® with 15-watt power delivery, USB hub, and headphone jack.

