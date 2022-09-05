ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Rapture GT-AX6000

- Advertisement - -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced Rapture GT-AX6000, a high-performance WiFi 6(802.11ax) gaming router with a striking all-new design. The futuristic ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 gaming router lets gamers connect more devices and upgrades their gaming experience to the next level. Powered by a 2.0 GHz 64-bit quad-core Broadcom CPU and flagship next-gen Broadcom WiFi 6 chipsets, it delivers wireless speeds up to 6000 Mbps with ASUS RangeBoost Plus for enhanced range, so it’s always primed for the biggest battles. Fully customizable ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects make the GT-AX6000 a router that demands to be seen. Built for high-speed throughput to deliver more bandwidth to more devices, the GT-AX6000 features two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports, and the router supports both WAN and LAN aggregation.

High-efficiency WiFi 6: The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is a powerful 4×4 dual-band WiFi6 router that delivers combined speeds of up to 6000 Mbps — 1148 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 4804 Mbps on the 5GHz band — which is up to 2.3X faster than a 4×4 dual-band WiFi 5 router. With a combination of 160 MHz channels, OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, WiFi 6 provides up to 4X-greater network capacity and efficiency in traffic-dense environments, making it ideal for heavily populated networks.

Flexible network port configuration: For flexible high-speed internet and network connections, the ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 has two 2.5 Gbps ports, one of which can be configured as either a WAN or a LAN port. This gives gamers the flexibility to deliver massive bandwidth to connected devices, or take advantage of ultra-high-speed internet connections. WAN aggregation allows a 2.5 Gbps port to be combined with a 1 Gbps port to unlock up to 3.5 Gbps of WAN bandwidth, fast enough for even the latest ultra-high-speed ISPs. This massive internet bandwidth can be shared via WiFi 6 or the second 2.5 Gbps port in LAN mode. With LAN aggregation, users can bond two 1 Gbps LAN ports together to create a 2 Gbps LAN connection, which is great for supplying extra bandwidth to heavy-duty network devices such as a compatible NAS or desktop PC.

Extreme performance: The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is powered by a Broadcom 2.0 GHz quad-core64-bit CPU and WiFi chipsets, giving it the performance to handle even the most demanding gaming network. It increases maximum network throughput by up to 18% for lightning-fast performance, accelerating data transfers and optimizing the gaming experience. GT-AX6000 also includes ASUS Range Boost Plus, the latest, most powerful version of RangeBoost, which improves coverage for all WiFi devices including legacy devices. In combination with ASUS RF technology and other exclusive ASUS technologies, RangeBoost Plus dramatically improves WiFi signal range and coverage by up to 38%. ASUS AiMesh gives users the flexibility to create a true whole-home mesh WiFi network, using any ASUS AiMesh-compatible router as a mesh node to broaden network coverage to eliminate dead spots, and bring superfast, reliable WiFi to the entire home.

Don’t stop the game: The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is made for all types of gamers — mobile, console and PC. It boosts gaming traffic every step of the way, from the PC all the way to the game server. The exclusive triple-level game acceleration stabilizes connections to prevent jitter, reduce lag, lower ping and increase speed for amazing gaming experiences. The GT-AX6000 also plays great with any game consoles, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Gamers can instantly prioritize a console by connecting it to the dedicated Gaming Port: no complex configuration is needed, just connect the console to the special LAN-1 port for a fast, stable connection that’s always at the head of the queue. Using the ASUS router app, gamers can enable the Mobile Game Mode with one click to prioritize the mobile phone. They’ll experience lower ping times and reduced latency for a better online gaming experience.

The all-new futuristic game-themed design features four detachable red-and-black antennas, and the ASUS Aura RGB lighting on the case is fully customizable with a range of cool effects.

