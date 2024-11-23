ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Gear to the Extreme

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the launch of its exciting Gear to the Extreme event, running from November 26 through December 31, 2024, inviting enthusiasts around the world to craft their vision of their ideal extreme gaming machine. Pitched at the greatest gamers and those passionate about pushing boundaries, this fun and free-to-enter event celebrates popular ROG gaming hardware crafted to elevate performance and every setup – including the ROG Azoth Extreme 75% gaming keyboard, ROG Harpe Ace Extreme carbon-fiber wireless gaming mouse, ROG Falchion Ace HFX 65% analog gaming keyboard, and the ROG Harpe Ace Mini ultralight 49-gram esports gaming mouse.

Extreme gaming elevation by ROG, backed by esports pros

The four featured models showcase ROG’s dedication to taking gamers to the next level, empowering players to create exquisite builds crafted from only the finest components and elevating their ability to achieve esports success.

These cutting-edge ROG gaming peripherals are now available in stores around the world, giving gamers everywhere a chance to elevate their setup. Owners of the latest top-notch ROG kit can take their setups to the next level by joining the Gear to the Extreme event, simply by sharing a photo of their ROG-based gaming rig on Instagram. Including at least one of the featured models in their build will give entrants the chance to win a series of exclusive prizes. For gamers yet to experience the extreme benefits of Azoth Extreme, Harpe Ace Extreme, Falchion Ace HFX or Harpe Ace Mini, the new ROG Instagram filters offer a fascinating preview of these devices in action. ROG is encouraging gamers around the world to try them out by creating an Instagram story. By then tagging a friend to view their ROG-enhanced fantasy setup, entrants have a chance of turning their dream extreme machine into reality. The prizes of this event have a combined retail value of over USD$10,000.

ROG x NRG Frag Race

ROG always aims for extreme, so it’s no surprise that ROG gaming peripherals are the premier choice for competitive gamers around the planet. Moreover, the world-class ROG R&D team works closely with world-beating esports pros to ensure our gear meets highest standards of quality, precision and durability.

For example, ROG collaborates closely with top players like VALORANT world champion Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov, whom we have appointed to become the ROG Peripherals Ambassador. ROG has also worked with VALORANT pro gamer and streamer Rahul ‘curry’ Nemani. Commenting on his experience working with ROG, Nemani said, “ROG makes amazing strides in the gaming industry to provide the kinds of gear that the best gamers both demand and need – and ROG gear is always my first choice. It’s been a pleasure to work with the ROG team.”

ROG is also excited to support professional esports teams, including NRG Esports, home to elite talents across VALORANT, Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, Apex Legends, and Overwatch 2 and League of Legends. To celebrate this powerful partnership, ROG and NRG hosted the Frag Race event on November 21, 2024 — a one-day VALORANT event led by pro player Sam ‘s0m’ Oh, where a dozen professional gamers and streamers battled it out to claim the crown.

