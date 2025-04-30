ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Collaboration with DOOM: The Dark Ages

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced its partnership with Bethesda and id Software on the highly anticipated title DOOM™: The Dark Ages. The collaboration is part of ongoing celebrations for the 30-year anniversary of ASUS graphics cards, and honors DOOM, an iconic franchise with a long-standing and legendary tenure in PC gaming.

The collaboration is headlined by a limited-edition ROG Astral GeForce RTX™ 5080 graphics card based on the DOOM Slayer character. It will be sold exclusively on the Bethesda Gear Store, bundled with an exclusive T-shirt, mouse mat, yellow key card, ROG-exclusive DOOM Slayer Legionary in-game skin, and optionally, the Premium Edition of the game.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells an epic cinematic story worthy of the DOOM Slayer’s legend. “Stand and Fight” as the super weapon of gods and kings in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war, with idTech8 native ray tracing delivering next-level graphics fidelity, speed, and visuals. When powered by GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI-powered NVIDIA® DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation boosts FPS and constructs high-quality images, further enhancing the visuals for the definitive DOOM: The Dark Ages PC experience.

“We are thrilled to continue our 30th anniversary celebrations by collaborating with the developers of DOOM, who have also played a pioneering role in the PC gaming industry for over three decades. We partnered closely with id Software and Bethesda to develop a graphics card that we hope fans of the DOOM franchise will cherish and take pride in showcasing within their systems and collections,” said Mr. Kent Chien, Corporate Vice President of ASUS.

ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition

With an eye-catching green and gold colorway, DOOM Slayer artwork on the backplate, and striking green fans modeled after the Shield Saw, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition pays tribute to the latest installment of the franchise. For additional flair, the rear mounting bracket and heatsink are also draped in gold to accent the theme. Subtle iconography and sentinel figures around the frame of the card further tie it to the lore surrounding the game, enhancing appeal for gamers and collectors seeking a showpiece for their system or display case.

The aesthetics are underpinned with potent hardware worthy of the DOOM Slayer’s arsenal. Robust power delivery arms the GPU and 16GB of GDDR7 for boundary-pushing performance. For effortless cooling in the heat of battle, free of all bottlenecks, the card efficiently tames temperatures through an optimized heat spreader, patented vapor chamber design, phase-change thermal pad, vast fin array, and four Axial-tech fans. This makes the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition ideal for gamers sporting the latest 4K high-refresh-rate monitors, and seeking to experience the game as the developer intended.

In this milestone year for ASUS, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition honors 30 years of PC gaming, reminding enthusiasts from all walks of the industry where their journey started and why they’re still gaming today. Stake your claim to this limited-edition graphics card, exclusively on the Bethesda Gear Store.

