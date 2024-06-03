ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces All-New ROG Ally X

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the ROG Ally X, a new model of its popular ROG Ally handheld game console. Designed for Windows 11 gaming on the go, the ROG Ally X features the same AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor, but adds upgraded storage, RAM, and battery life, alongside an updated chassis for improved ergonomics, cooling, and connectivity. Combined with Armoury Crate SE 1.5, which features a new customizable game library and unified system updates, the ROG Ally X is designed to #playALLYourgames better than ever.

More storage, faster RAM, and longer battery life

Built with user feedback at its heart, the ROG Ally X amps of many of its crucial internal components. A new 1 TB SSD ensures users have room for all their games, up from 512 GB on the original Ally. In addition, the ROG Ally X uses a redesigned motherboard featuring an M.2 2280 form factor slot, allowing users to more easily upgrade their storage to larger drives than previously possible.

Accompanying this storage upgrade is 24 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM for more flexibility. As an APU, the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme shares its video RAM with the device’s system RAM. With modern games using more VRAM for high-resolution, lifelike textures, 24 GB of system memory allows users to allocate more memory to both the system and the GPU for better performance in the next generation of AAA titles.

Finally, the ROG Ally X has also been outfitted with an 80 Wh battery, double the capacity of the previous model, so users can game longer away from the wall. And despite a sizeable improvement in battery life, the ROG Ally X only weighs 70 grams more than the original ROG Ally, with the weight distribution perfectly centered where the gamer’s thumb and forefinger lie while gripping the device. This keeps it feeling lighter than its 678 g weight would imply, ensuring comfortable play and portability for all.



Updated controls and connectivity

The ROG Ally X features a redesigned chassis in a brand-new black colorway, with slightly deeper handles and a more rounded shape for improved comfort, without adding much thickness to the device. The buttons and sticks are arranged in a slightly more ergonomic angle, with a slant to the triggers that makes them easier to press. The macro buttons on the back are also smaller, to reduce accidental presses while keeping them easily accessible.

The joysticks have been replaced with new, more durable module rated for a 5-million-cycle lifespan, with stiffer springs for a more familiar response curve to longtime controller gamers. The D-Pad has been similarly improved, with more precise eight-direction input for fighting and retro games.

Users overwhelmingly requested more universal I/O, so the original XG Mobile port has been replaced with two USB-C® ports on the ROG Ally X, one of which is Thunderbolt™-compatible for wide interoperability with third-party docks and external GPUs.



Improved thermals all around

To accommodate the new battery, the ROG Ally X features new fans that are 23% smaller, but utilize 50% thinner fan blades to improve airflow. Two new tunnels in the fan housing direct air up and out toward an additional, third exhaust vent on the upper edge of the ROG Ally X. This new thermal solution provides 24% more air volume to be pushed through the device, cooling not only the internal components but also the touch screen, which measures up to 6°C cooler for more comfortable long-term usage.

