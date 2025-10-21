Wednesday, October 22, 2025
ASUS ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV, Designed for Professional Content Creators, Delivers Consistent Colors and Ensures Superfast Data Transfers

By NCN News Network
ProArt Display PA32QCV is a 31.5-inch 6K HDR monitor designed is for professional content creators. This Calman Verified display boasts a wide gamut with 98% DCI-P3 coverage and Delta E<2 color accuracy. The ProArt Preset feature now includes the new M Model-P3 mode to deliver seamless and consistent colors when working with MacBook devices. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports support daisy-chaining and enable superfast data transfers and 96-watt power delivery via a single cable.

SPCIFICATIONS:

• 31.5-inch 6K (6016 x 3384) LuxPixel AGLR display with IPS 178° wide viewing angle panel

• International color standard 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB wide color gamut

• Calman Verified with factory calibrated for excellent Delta E < 2 color accuracy

• Rich connectivity including dual Thunderbolt 4 up to 96W Power Delivery with daisy-chaining, HDMI(v2.1), DisplayPort1.4 and a built-in USB Hub

• The new M Model-P3 Color Preset Mode matches the color performance of MacBook display

• Light Sync solution support Ambient Light Sensor and Backlight Sensor for reliable color performance from the start

• Built-in Auto KVM allows for effortless switching between two connected laptops or PCs with a single keyboard and mouse

• Exclusive ASUS DisplayWidget Center application enables easy OSD access and monitor settings adjustments with a mouse

• Ergonomic design with tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments for a comfortable viewing experience

• Green Sustainability: paper packaging and energy-efficient environmental standards

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

