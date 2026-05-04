ASUS Prioritizes Customer Experience with Free Service Camp in Bangalore

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ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, will hold a one-day free service camp in Bangalore on May 9th as part of ASUS Assurance, which is ASUS India’s promise of worry-free ownership, combining quality engineering with dependable support, protection, and service (the 4As) across the entire device lifecycle. The camp will deliver hands-on technical support, comprehensive device health checkups, and expert guidance to help customers optimize performance and extend the life of their ASUS devices.

The service camp will be held at ASUS Exclusive Store – Systech IT Solutions, Hybrid Store (Pegasus + ROG), Phoenix Market city, Bengaluru, and will be open to customers from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

As part of the initiative, ASUS customers can avail a wide range of complimentary services designed to enhance device performance and longevity. These include professional dust cleaning, heating issue checks, and overall system health evaluations. ASUS experts will also assist customers with MyASUS app setup, troubleshooting, and performance optimization, ensuring a smoother and more efficient user experience.

The service camp is designed as a VIP care experience for ASUS laptops, offering hands-on technical support and proactive maintenance completely free of cost. Customers will also receive expert guidance on best practices for device care, helping them maintain optimal performance over time.

To enhance the overall experience, souvenirs will be provided to participants attending the service camp.

This initiative reflects ASUS continued focus on strengthening its after-sales ecosystem and delivering accessible, high-quality service experiences across key markets. Backed by its robust 4A framework, Assured Quality, Always-on Support, All-around Coverage, and Added-value Experience, ASUS continues to expand its service footprint with over 200+ service centres, on-site support capabilities, and comprehensive customer care programs.

ASUS has successfully held free service camps across Pune, Bhilwara, Hazaribagh, Shillong, Delhi, Calicut, Kolkata and Surat demonstrating commitment to nationwide continue future camps scheduled in other cities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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