ASUS Opens Pre-Orders for Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 and announces New Vivobook Lineup Powered by Latest AMD Ryzen AI Processors

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, announced the pre-orders for its latest AI-powered ASUS Zenbook and ASUS Vivobook lineup, led by the flagship ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA).

The new range also includes the ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607GA), ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607GA), ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ), and ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ). The ASUS Zenbook S16 will be available at the starting price of Rs INR 169,990 and ASUS Zenbook 14 will be available at the starting price of Rs INR 1,15,990. The ASUS Vivobook Series will be available at the starting price of Rs 62,990. The new ASUS Zenbook and ASUS Vivobook series will be available across ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS ROG Store, ASUS Eshop, ASUS Hybrid Store, Flipkart, Amazon and ASUS Authorized retail partners from 12th February. ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will be available from the first week of March.

Designed for modern professionals the new ASUS Zenbook lineup reflects ASUS’ ‘Crafted with Purpose’ philosophy, combining premium craftsmanship, intelligent performance, and long-lasting reliability. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processor with integrated NPUs delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, these laptops enable faster multitasking, smarter workflows, enhanced creative tools, and seamless everyday computing. Whether it’s content creation, productivity, collaboration, or entertainment, the new ASUS Zenbook and Vivobook models are built to deliver future-ready performance in ultra-portable and durable form factors.

The customers can get exclusive pre-order benefits for ASUS Zenbook S16 and ASUS Zenbook 14 worth ₹5,599 at just ₹1, including extended two years additional warranty and three years accidental damage protection. Available for a limited period till 11th February, the offers will add a great value for users looking to upgrade to AI-powered laptops. From ultra-light premium devices to versatile mainstream models, the new portfolio ensures that users across segments can experience advanced computing without compromising on portability, connectivity, or security.

How customers can redeem the pre order benefits in 4 easy steps:

Pre Order your ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA) & Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA) from ASUS Authorized Retail Stores, ASUS Eshop, Amazon Generate your Coupon Code @asus.com/in/ Get Your Exclusive Coupon Code on registered email Id After Your laptop is Delivered, Visit @asuspromo.in & Redeem your benefits @ ₹1 within 20 Days post final purchase of laptop

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

“Powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 400 series processors, this new lineup reflects our focus on delivering faster, more efficient, and reliable on-device AI experiences,” said Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India. “With their advanced NPU capabilities, these platforms enable smarter multitasking, creative workflows, and everyday productivity. Led by the ASUS Zenbook S16, our portfolio brings together premium design and intelligent performance, while the expanded Zenbook and Vivobook range ensures that users across price points and use cases, from students and creators to working professionals, can access high-performance AI PCs suited to their evolving needs.”

ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA): Redefining Premium AI Computing for Working Professionals

Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465 Processor with a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU, the ASUS Zenbook S16 delivers next-level AI performance with Copilot+ PC experiences and exclusive ASUS AI applications. Housed in an ultra-slim 1.1 cm, 1.5 kg all-metal chassis with a Ceraluminum™ design, it combines exceptional portability with military-grade durability. The 16-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and Dolby Vision support ensures immersive visual experiences, while the six-speaker Dolby Atmos® system elevates multimedia consumption. With up to 23 hours of battery life, fast charging, comprehensive connectivity and advanced security features including Microsoft Pluton, the ASUS Zenbook S16 is built for professionals and creators who demand power, elegance and reliability.

Starting Price: INR 1,69,990

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA): Compact Power for Everyday Professionals

The new ASUS Zenbook 14, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 430 Processor with a 50 TOPS NPU, brings ASUS’ next-generation AI capabilities to a sleek and lightweight form factor. Weighing just 1.28 kg and measuring 1.49 cm thin, it offers exceptional portability without compromising durability. The 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen delivers vibrant visuals with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and HDR support, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. Backed by over 25 hours of battery life, fast charging, versatile I/O options and intelligent features such as the Copilot Key and NumberPad 2.0, the ASUS Zenbook 14 is designed for users who value productivity, mobility and premium design. The ASUS Zenbook will be exclusively available on Amazon and ASUS Eshop.

Starting Price: INR 1,15,990

ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607GA): Stylish Performance with AI for Working Professionals

The ASUS Vivobook S16 is designed as a versatile AI-powered laptop, featuring the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processor with up to 50 TOPS NPU for seamless Copilot+ PC experiences and ASUS AI applications. Its premium metallic design balances style with portability, while the FHD+ OLED display delivers sharp visuals and accurate colors with up to 23 hours of battery life.

Starting Price: INR 1,04,990

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607GA): Productivity for Professionals on a Larger Canvas

Equipped with the AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 445 Processor and a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU, the ASUS Vivobook 16 brings advanced AI computing to a large-screen format. The expansive display with ultra-slim bezels enables immersive viewing, while the MIL-STD 810H-certified chassis ensures long-term durability.

Starting Price: INR 87,990

ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ): Reliable Everyday Computing

Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor, the ASUS Vivobook 15 delivers strong everyday performance in a stylish and lightweight design. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with an 82% screen-to-body ratio and a 180-degree hinge for flexible usage. With up to 16GB DDR5 memory and PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage, the laptop ensures smooth multitasking and fast data access.

Starting Price: INR 62,990

Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ): Immersive Viewing with Consistent Performance

The ASUS Vivobook 16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor and features a spacious 16-inch FHD+ display with a three-sided NanoEdge design for immersive viewing. With up to 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage, it delivers reliable performance for multitasking and content consumption. ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will be available from the first week of March.

Starting Price: INR 65,990

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 130