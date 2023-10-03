ASUS Officially Takes Over Intel NUC Product Lines at Signing Ceremony

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced that the official signing ceremony with Intel Corporation, marking the handover of the Intel® Next Unit of Computing (NUC) product lines, has been successfully completed. ASUS will now manufacture and sell Intel NUC 10th to 13th generation systems product lines, and will develop future NUC systems. Intel NUC solutions are small-form-factor devices or compute elements that are customizable and ideal for business, edge computing, and gaming environments.

A smooth transition

Following the official handover from Intel, ASUS kicked-off its NUC business and started to take orders for NUC 10th to 13th generation systems on September 1. The new business is generating a wide variety of exciting opportunities for the company and the transition has progressed smoothly for NUC customers. The vision of the newly established ASUS NUC BU is to provide the most impactive edge computing with comprehensive commercial and AIoT solutions that can sustain the industry and businesses.

Jackie Hsu, ASUS SVP and co-Head of OP & AIoT business groups

“I am confident that this collaboration will enhance and accelerate our vision for the miniPC,” said Jackie Hsu, ASUS SVP and co-Head of OP & AIoT business groups, at the signing ceremony. “Adding the Intel NUC product line to our portfolio will extend ASUS’ AI and IoT R&D capabilities and technology solutions, especially in three key markets – industrial, commercial, and prosumer.”

Jackie also welcomed members of the Intel NUC unit who have joined the ASUS NUC business unit and who will help to greatly enhance the R&D capabilities of ASUS, especially in terms of software and cloud computing.

ASUS has licensed both hardware system designs and software from Intel. The new ASUS NUC business will help to further expand capabilities in the areas of R&D, logistics, and tech support, and will cover use cases for professional and AI programmers, governments, enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses as well as edge computing and industrial applications.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel

“This is an exciting time for both Intel and ASUS as we move forward with the next chapter in NUC’s story,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, who also attended the event. “Today’s signing ceremony signifies more than just a business deal. It signifies ASUS’ dedication to enhancing the lives of NUC customers and partners around the world. I look forward to seeing NUC thrive as part of the ASUS family.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

