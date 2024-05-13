ASUS Offers Game Bundle for Selected NVIDIA and AMD Graphics Cards

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced that it is bundling a Steam code for the role-playing video game Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth with select NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series and AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics cards purchased from May 13 to July 8, 2024. For gamers who have been waiting for their chance to explore Japan and Hawaii’s criminal undersides with Kasuga Ichiban and the gang in the latest instalment of the beloved Like a Dragon series, now is the chance to leverage new hardware in an adventure so vast that it spans the Pacific.

During this global promotion, any purchase of an ASUS NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4060 or above or any ASUS AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT or above will include a bundled Steam code for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Gamers everywhere can take advantage of this opportunity to upgrade their system and redeem the game code by August 8. For complete promotion details and instructions on how to redeem this code, click here.

Dive headfirst into a criminal underworld

The Like a Dragon franchise (formerly known as Yakuza in the western world) has a history of telling stories that are both deeply emotional and incredibly humorous. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth continues the story of Kasuga Ichiban, a former gangster who spent decades in prison after taking the fall for a crime he did not commit, now working his way back into Japanese society from rock bottom. Joined by a raucous cast of characters, including the legendary Kiryu Kazuma himself, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a treat of an RPG with a perfect mix of silly and serious.

Epic GPUs on offer from ASUS, ROG, and TUF Gaming

For gamers with a 4K monitor, ASUS recommends an ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 Super or a TUF Gaming Radeon RTX 7900 XTX graphics card to experience Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at its best. These powerhouse cards will let users run cranked-up graphics settings without regard for frames rates. For gamers using a 1440p display, ASUS recommends an ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER or a TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7800 XT ― both of which offer incredible performance at that resolution. For the 1080p gamers out there, check out the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Or, for those on a tight budget, the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO is an ultra-compact dual fan card that can easily fit into nearly any existing build.

Availability

The graphics cards in this promotion are available globally.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

