ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI: The world’s first AI Mini PC to Help You Create, Achieve and Stay Secure with AI Innovation

ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI is the world’s first AI Mini PC, powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), delivering advanced AI capabilities in a compact <0.6L design. It features Copilot button, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, voice command, and fingerprint recognition with Secure Boot for enhanced security, plus effortless tool-free installation. This revolutionary device sets a new benchmark for mini PC innovation, providing unparalleled performance across business, entertainment, and industrial applications.

Powerful Platform: Featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2) with multiple CPU, GPU, NPU architectures, offering 120 platform TOPS

Transformative Graphic: Built-in Intel Arc GPU, delivering up to 67 TOPS

Enhanced AI Capabilities: Delivering up to 48 NPU TOPS, tripled the AI performance of the previous generation with lower power consumption

Voice Command: Built-in microphone and speaker with smart AMP support voice command to activate AI-driven Applications.

Ultrafast Connectivity: Intel Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig), Bluetooth 5.4, Thunderbolt 4 (DP2.1)

Security and Reliability: Built-in Trusted Platform Module (TPM), Secure Boot with Fingerprint Recognition for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security, and Robust Design with MIL-STD 810H multiple tests passed and reliable 24/7 sustained operation

Compact Design: Boost productivity with space saving (< 0.6L), toolless design, industry-leading quality, fitting in anywhere

SPECIFICATIONS:

• Intel Core Ultra 9/7/5 Processor (Series 2)

• Intel Arc Graphic

• Embedded Dual LPDDR5X-8533MT/S, 32GB/16GB

• Intel Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) (802.11be) (Tri-Band) 2×2, Bluetooth 5.4

• 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4, supports 256GB~4TB NVMe SSD

• 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Support DisplayPort 2.1)/ 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A / 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A / 1 x 3.5mm Headset Jack / 1 x Kensington Lock / 1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) / 1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN / 1x Copilot Button / 1 x Fingerprint Module/ 1 x Internal Digital Mics / 1x Internal Momo-Speaker with External Smart AMP / 1 x DC-in The ASUS NUC brand represents a commitment to technological excellence, prioritizing innovative product design, to push the boundaries of performance and user experience.

