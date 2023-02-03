ASUS Named in Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced that it has been included in Fortune’s list of the 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies. This is the eighth time the company has been named in this prestigious ranking. ASUS performed particularly well in areas such as innovation, social responsibility, and product service quality. A key reason for this success can be attributed to ASUS Design Thinking, a user-centric design process that has resulted in the creation of many unparalleled, internationally honored products. The list of the world’s most admired companies is created by Fortune, a US business magazine, and Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm.

Enduring success: This great news comes on the back of ASUS winning seven CES Innovation Awards at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, USA. This is the eighth time the company has been included in the Forbes list. ASUS performed particularly well in areas such as innovation, social responsibility, and product service quality. “ASUS is honored to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the eighth time,” ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih said. “This recognition affirms our efforts to advance towards our vision of becoming the most innovative leading technology enterprise in the new digital era.

ASUS Design Thinking validated: ASUS Design Thinking, a user-centric design process, has resulted in the creation of many unrivaled and internationally honored products. In addition to ASUS being the world’s No. 1 motherboard brand, as well as producing computers, monitors, graphics cards, and routers, its world-class R&D and design teams have also leveraged their expertise to develop innovative solutions for software, cloud computing, and AIoT. The company’s outstanding performance has been further validated by the international recognition that it has received. For example, in 2022, it won Interbrand’s Best Global Taiwan Brand award for the ninth time and was named as one of the World’s Best Employers 2022 by Forbes.

Fierce global competition: The list of the world’s most admired companies is created by Fortune, a US business magazine, and Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm. Initially, a selection of 1,500 companies is made and then finalists are chosen based on industry. Next, senior company executives, directors, and securities analysts are asked to rate the enterprises in their own industry based on nine criteria, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent. Companies must score in the top 50% of their industry to be included in the list.

