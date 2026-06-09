ASUS makes genuine laptop batteries more accessible through ASUS Exclusive Stores and ASUS Channel Partners across India

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ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced expanded access to genuine laptop batteries through select ASUS Exclusive Stores (AES). Reinforcing its commitment to a seamless and worry-free ownership experience, the initiative is designed to make access to genuine ASUS batteries and professional replacement support more accessible, convenient, and dependable for users across the country.

As part of ASUS India’s broader after-sales ecosystem, this initiative aligns with the brand’s Assurance commitment built around Assured Quality, Always-on Support, All-around Coverage, and Added-value Services. By enabling easier access to genuine ASUS batteries backed by official support and warranty coverage, ASUS is further strengthening its Added-value Services offering while addressing the growing need for reliable support, expert assistance, and sustained device performance across its consumer and gaming laptop portfolio.

Through this initiative, ASUS has expanded its support footprint across key regions including Delhi NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and North-East India

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, we are focused on delivering a worry-free ownership experience that extends beyond the device. With easier access to genuine laptop batteries through our retail and authorised service network, we aim to offer customers a convenient and trusted solution for maintaining device performance over time. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to accessibility, reliability, and long-term customer assurance.”

To simplify the process, customers can visit the ASUS Battery Finder microsite and enter their laptop model details. The platform then automatically displays nearby ASUS Exclusive Stores and ASUS Channel Partners based on the customer’s location, allowing them to easily identify where a compatible genuine ASUS battery is available. If further assistance is required, customers can also connect with the nearest authorised ASUS service centre. All battery replacements are backed by professional installation support and a one-year warranty, ensuring a reliable and hassle-free experience.

ASUS is also driving awareness around laptop battery health and maintenance through its customer touchpoints, encouraging best practices such as optimised charging habits, thermal management, and timely servicing to enhance battery longevity and overall device performance.

The initiative further strengthens ASUS India’s Assurance framework, reinforcing its focus on building a robust, accessible, and customer-centric after-sales ecosystem. By expanding access to dependable replacement solutions, ASUS continues to enhance long-term ownership value for users across India.

Link to the micro-site: Click here

Supported laptop series for battery replacement:

Consumer & Gaming Laptops Covered Other Models ASUS Vivobook series ROG Laptop Series Expertbook P1 Vivobook ROG Strix G15 Pro-Art Vivobook 16X Rog Strix Scar 15 TUF Vivobook Go ROG Strix G17 Vivobook Pro ROG Strix SCAR ROG Zephyrus G15 ROG Zephyrus M16

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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