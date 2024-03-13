ASUS launches Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 models in India

- Advertisement -

ASUS India announced the launch of its next-generation (2024 version) Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP) models in the country. Redefining consumer laptop supremacy, the incredibly thin and super light Zenbook S 13 OLED boasts an unmatched OLED display while also being the most eco-friendly Zenbook. Whereas the Vivobook 15 dons a new avatar sporting a modern redesign that packs optimum performance and efficiency.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “ASUS since its inception has been an ardent believer of bringing forth innovative technology that advances the current user experience by multi-folds. The latest additions to ASUS’s lineup reiterate the brand’s position as a pioneer in the laptop segment and its focus on further elevating its consumer product line-up for consumers.

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 echo brilliance and redefine the boundaries of computing. The machines are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and offer tailored experiences for be it work, gaming, or creative endeavors. These next generation laptops with Absolute Performance and Style are crafted for excellence, keeping sustainability in mind.”

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED

Ultra-thin and super light with an immersive display

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is a combination of sophistication and portability that is crafted for durability and elegance. Its all-metal chassis, measuring just 1 cm thin and weighing only 1 kg, makes it ultra-portable and adds to its overall appeal. Designed for carbon neutrality with recycled metals and plastics, and featuring eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum, this device embodies ASUS’ commitment to sustainability while adhering to U.S. military-grade durability. The latest laptop offers an outstanding OLED display, featuring a 13.3-inch 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display, treating the users to breathtaking visuals with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Additionally the laptop has a 180° lay-flat hinge that enables users to enjoy the vividness of content from any angle.

Real-time proficiency and a power-packed performance

ASUS Zenbook S13 OLED is equipped with up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 Processor-155U that helps set new standards for performance and efficiency. Users also get a chance to experience smooth and quick multitasking and productivity paired with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and lightning-fast 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® SSDs. With rich connectivity options including Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, seamless data transfer and connectivity will be guaranteed. WiFi Master Premium technology and Wi-Fi 6E ensure ultrafast downloads, smooth streaming, and incredibly stable network connections, ensuring users stay connected and productive wherever they go. The 63 Wh battery that lasts up to 14 hours, and fast-charging supporting 0-70% in 49 minutes via USB Type-C port, the Zenbook offers energy efficiency that exceeds by about 43%.

Phenomenal audio and ASUS AiSense Camera

To complement the beautiful display, the Harman Kardon certified stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos support, deliver immersive audio quality, that captivates the senses. Every audio experience becomes richer, clearer, and more engaging with AI Audio and Two-Way AI noise cancelation. Combining this with the FHD 3DNR IR camera, ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED extends the perfect environment for professionals needing video conferencing on the go.

ASUS Vivobook 15

Redesigned for the modern customer

A redesigned modern Vivobook 15 featuring a thin and light profile with a re-engineered chassis that prioritizes portability and design. It measures just 17.9mm thin and weighs 1.7kg, making it highly portable. The new minimal badge-style logo on the lid adds to its sleek appearance. Additionally, it also boasts the world’s strictest military-grade testing MIL-STD 810H certification and an eco-friendly EPEAT Silver certification. Classic color options include Quiet Blue and Cool Silver.

Performance and efficiency, and a world of beauty

The latest Vivobook strikes the right balance between performance and efficiency with its latest Intel Core U-series processors, featuring 10 cores and 12 threads. It comes with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD, offering high-speed performance at 3000MB/s. Furthermore, it is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast wireless connectivity. Its 15.6” Full HD IPS panel provides a versatile 16:9 aspect ratio suitable for both work and play. The antiglare finish with 250 nits ensures easy usage in all lighting conditions.

Convenience at its Core

Convenience is at the heart of the Vivobook 15’s design, offering all the necessary ports including USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C) and two USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm combo audio jack. It also features ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus for protection from viruses and bacteria. The large 42WHr battery supports 45W fast charging, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging. Additionally, it comes with a 720p HD webcam featuring a physical privacy shutter and includes a lifetime subscription to MS Office 2021 Home and Student.

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 will be available for sale on 13th March 2024 at starting prices of ₹ 1,29,990 and ₹ 49,990 respectively.

