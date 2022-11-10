ASUS launches Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable laptop, in India

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India, a Taiwanese technology giant, announced the launch of the groundbreaking innovation, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop in India. The Ultra-compact and light 12.5″ Foldable OLED laptop unfolds into a versatile 17.3 inches device with 6 modes while weighing only 1.5 kg (without a keyboard). The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor designed with 10 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores) clocking up to 4.7 max frequency to handle all tasks at ease. Moreover, the laptop comes with 16GB 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 6500 MB/s SSD. The Zenbook 17-Fold with OLED display is available for Indian users online and offline touchpoints.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our stellar innovation Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in the Indian market. It is the world’s first 17.3” foldable laptop that uses a proprietary foldable hinge design. Co-developed with Intel and BOE, it delivers a transformative experience that merges the productivity of a desktop with the portability of a laptop.

This laptop eliminates the need to compromise when working in different environments — in the office, at home, while traveling or when relaxing — by stylishly incorporating two screen sizes and multiple usage modes into one highly portable device.“

