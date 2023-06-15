ASUS Launches Worry-Free WiFi Extendable Router Giveaway Campaign with Prizes Worth Over $5,000

- Advertisement - -

ASUS routers have won the PCMag Reader’s Choice Award every single year since 2012, a total of 11 consecutive years, making them the top choice for networking. To promote the benefits of ASUS extendable routers powered by ASUS AiMesh technology, ASUS today announced an exciting Worry-Free WiFigiveaway campaign with a prize pool of ASUS hardware worth over US$5,000. The campaign will run from June16–23, 2023.

Prizes up for grabs include 30premium extendable routers — including the ASUS RT-AX86U Pro, and ASUS RT-AX57 models — and a Zenbook 14 OLED laptop.

To enter the giveaway, users must complete one qualifying online task for each entry to give them a chance to win one of the prizes: a Zenbook 14 OLED laptop, 10 RT-AX86U Pro extendable routers and 20 RT-AX57 extendable routers.

Worry-free WiFi with ASUS extendable routers: ASUS developed its first extendable router and AiMesh technology in 2017. Since then, most ASUS routers have been extendable and AiMesh-compatible.ASUS extendable routers ensure that users can enjoy robust WiFi connections with easy scalability, hassle-free management tools, comprehensive security and a rich feature set.

Extendable routers deliver a single, seamless WiFi network for the whole home, unlike a regular router and WiFi extender setup that may force users to switch their WiFi off and on every time they move around the house. ASUS extendable routers come with the highly rated ASUS Router mobile app, which simplifies setup and management of the entire home network. They also offer commercial-grade network security with no subscription fee protects all connected devices. All these features can be centrally controlled via one single app — the ASUS Router app.ASUS also offers a wide range of extendable routers, including gaming routers and high-performance routers, so users have the flexibility of adding in another type of router to suit their different lifestyle requirements.

