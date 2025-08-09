ASUS Launches the Vivobook S16, Next-Level AI PC for On-the-Go Power Efficiency

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, unveiled its latest next-level AI PC, the Vivobook S16 (S3607QA), powered by the latest Snapdragon X processor with a blazing-fast 45 TOPS NPU. Available in two colours – Matte Grey and Cool Sliver, starting today, the all-new Vivobook S16 brings AI-powered performance and sleek portability together in a premium metal design, making it an ideal choice for modern users who seek a smarter, more capable laptop that’s ready for the Copilot+ experience right out of the box.

Bringing Next-Level-AI-Performance, the Vivobook S16 embodies peak performance and style, making it ideal for everyday use. Whether you’re creating content, managing your business, or multitasking through everyday workflows, the Vivobook S16 ensures powerful performance, incredible battery life, and a visually immersive Lumina OLED experience, all packed in a super-slim, lightweight body.

Alongside the Vivobook lineup, ASUS is also set to launch the Chromebook CX15 (CX1505KA) sporting a stylish and sustainable design backed by US Military Grade-certified build quality. The effortlessly lightweight laptop starting at just 1.59 kg is designed to help you do more anywhere and everywhere. Its reliable and secure ChromeOS experience, immersive visuals and multiple I/O ports enhance its overall usage and makes it an ideal addition to your everyday work or learning experience.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “The launch of the Vivobook S16 marks another milestone in ASUS’s journey to bring AI-driven innovation in India. As part of the Copilot+ lineup, this laptop combines a perfect blend of intelligent productivity, all-day mobility, and vibrant visuals, making it the go-to laptop for students, professionals, and creators alike. With Copilot+ and ASUS’s own AI apps built in, it’s designed to keep pace with the future of work and play.”

Price and Availability:

Model Starting Price Availability Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) INR 79,990 Flipkart, ASUS e-shop Chromebook CX15 (CX1505KA) INR 19,990 Flipkart, ASUS e-shop

Flipkart landing page:



Chromebook: https://www.flipkart.com/6bo/b5g/~cs-vtsvvc9tkt/pr?sid=6bo,b5g&collection-tab-name=asus+new+launch&pageCriteria=default

Vivobook S16: https://www.flipkart.com/computers/laptops/pr?sid=6bo%2Cb5g&q=S3607QA&otracker=categorytree&p%5B%5D=facets.brand%255B%255D%3DASUS

E-shop link:

https://in.store.asus.com/qualcomm-ai-powered-light-weight-laptop-asus-vivobook-s16-s3607qa-sh074ws.html

https://in.store.asus.com/home-laptop-asus-chromebook-cx1505cka-s70179.html

Next-Level AI PC, Right Out of the Box

The Vivobook S16 comes equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X processor and a 45 TOPS NPU, ensuring seamless performance across AI-powered tools and features. With Copilot+ experiences built-in, including Live Captions and Windows Studio Effects, and exclusive ASUS AI apps like StoryCube, users can enhance productivity, creativity, and connectivity, all without being tethered to the cloud.

All-Day Battery, Unmatched Mobility

With a massive 70WHr battery and ARM architecture efficiency, the Vivobook S16 delivers up to 32 hours of unplugged usage, making it ideal for on-the-go professionals and students. The sleek metallic design weighs just 1.74kg and is only 1.59cm thin, offering premium portability without compromise. The Vivobook S16 also features Fan Profiles via the MyASUS app and ASUS IceCool Thermal Technology for optimized cooling and sustained performance, even when unplugged.

Vivid OLED Visuals on a Bigger Canvas

Enjoy sharp detail and stunning color accuracy on the 16” FHD+ ASUS’ signature Lumina OLED display 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 89% screen-to-body ratio for immersive visuals. With deeper blacks, higher contrast, and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, it’s built for immersive work and play, whether you’re editing, streaming, or scrolling.

Stay Secure and Connected

A full-HD IR camera with Windows Hello support ensures quick, secure logins, while the physical privacy shutter offers peace of mind. The laptop also comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office 2024 with lifetime validity and 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage (valid for 1 year) and Microsoft Pluton chip and Passkeys support provide an extra layer of hardware-level protection for your data.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

