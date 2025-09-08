ASUS launches the Vivobook S16 in fresh millennial-inspired hues – BFF Peachy and Salvia Green

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the launch of the Vivobook S16 (S3607QA), the newest addition to its Vivobook Multicolor Series. Designed to make a style statement, the laptop debuts in vibrant new hues – BFF Peachy and Salvia Green. The Vivobook S16 seamlessly blends aesthetic design choices with advanced AI performance, powered by the latest Snapdragon X Processor with up to 45 TOPS NPU, ensuring that personality meets productivity in one sleek package, making the latest launch ideal for millennials.

With Copilot+ PC experiences and ASUS’s own AI-driven apps such as StoryCube, the Vivobook S16 offers a smarter way to work, create, and collaborate, while its lightweight yet durable build, stunning OLED display, and all-day battery life make it the ideal companion for India’s new generation of professionals, creators, and students. All these exciting features come together in beautifully crafted machines that complement millennials’ style and personality.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, we are committed to creating products that have unmatched quality and are thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. The new Vivobook Multicolor series is a reflection of this philosophy-designed for millennials who we believe want technology that reflects their personality without compromising on performance. With colours like BFF Peachy and Salvia Green, the Vivobook S16 combines a fresh, vibrant design with the power of Copilot+ PC and Snapdragon X processors, making it stylish, intelligent, and ready for the AI-driven future. This launch reflects ASUS’s vision to bring meaningful, practical AI innovations to India’s young, dynamic audience.”

Always Incredible Experiences with ASUS Copilot+ PC

Packed with innovative AI functions, the ASUS Copilot+ PC transforms everyday use into seamless experiences. Features like Recall use AI to help you with a timeline of on-screen interactions, Windows Studio Effects elevate audio and video calls, while Live Captions and ASUS AI apps such as StoryCube deliver unrivaled performance. With the latest AI features available right out of the box, and an ever-expanding list, you’re always ahead of the curve.

Super-sleek, Superlight Design

The Vivobook S16 is crafted to match your vibe with timeless colors like Salvia Green, BFF Peachy, Matte Gray, and Cool Silver. Designed with portability in mind, it boasts a slim 1.59cm profile, a weight of just 1.74kg, and US MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification. The premium metal finish and CNC-engraved logo add a touch of elegance, making it the perfect statement device you can carry everywhere.

Unleash AI Performance

Experience the perfect blend of intelligence and power with the latest Snapdragon X processor (up to 2.97GHz, 8C, 8T) and an NPU capable of 45 TOPS. Thanks to ASUS IceCool Thermal Technology and customizable fan profiles via the MyASUS app, you can unlock up to 30W TDP performance, all in a thin and light design. Whether plugged in or on the go, the Vivobook S16 is built for peak performance.

Power Through the Day (and Night)

With a massive 70Wh battery delivering up to 32 hours of life, the Vivobook S16 keeps you productive all day and beyond. Fast Type-C charging ensures you’re quickly back in action, while a wide array of ports, including USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C and HDMI 2.1, eliminate the need for dongles. Plus, the dedicated Copilot key on the backlit ErgoSense keyboard gives you instant access to your personal AI assistant.

Visual Brilliance

The Vivobook S16 offers an immersive viewing experience with its 16-inch OLED display in a 16:10 aspect ratio and 89% screen-to-body ratio. Enjoy sharp details and true-to-life visuals with Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut support, making work and entertainment equally vibrant.

Built For Your World

Security and convenience come standard with the Vivobook S16. A physical webcam shield and FHD IR camera with Windows Hello ensure privacy, while the Microsoft Pluton security chip and Passkeys safeguard your data. To enhance productivity further, the device comes preloaded with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and offers 100GB of cloud storage via M365 Basic for one year.

Name Model name E-shop link Starting Price Availability ASUS Vivobook S16 BFF Peachy S3607QA https://in.store.asus.com/qualcomm-ai-powered-light-weight-laptop-asus-vivobook-s16-s3607qa-sh079ws.html ₹ 67,990 Flipkart and ASUS E-shop ASUS Vivobook S16 – Salvia Green S3607QA https://in.store.asus.com/qualcomm-ai-powered-light-weight-laptop-asus-vivobook-s16-s3607qa-sh078ws.html ₹ 67,990 Flipkart and ASUS E-shop

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

