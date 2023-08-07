ASUS launches the new WT300, An Ergonomic Wireless Optical Mouse in India

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India launched the wireless optical mouse –the WT300 which combines an ergonomic ambidextrous design with are liable high-quality optical sensor which can go up to 1600dpi. All these incredible features come packed in a lightweight and portable design. The ASUS WT300 wireless optical mouse boasts a compact, ergonomic design that guarantees comfort, even during extended hours of use. Available in Matte Black with red accents, its symmetrical body caters perfectly to both left- and right-handed users. The WT300 wireless mouse is priced at INR 649 and is available for purchase at online ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart and offline ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Accessories play a crucial role in enhancing user convenience, and our primary focus is to offer products and experiences that empower users to perform tasks effortlessly and boost productivity. The new innovative WT300 Wireless Optical Mouse has been meticulously designed to not only showcase individuality but also cater to diverse user needs with its efficient utility.”

The WT300 has undergone rigorous testing for 3 million clicks, ensuring its durability without compromising its sleek form factor. Weighing just 52 grams, it offers easy portability, making it an essential companion for today’s on-the-move lifestyle. The high-precision optical sensor features a PIXART-3212 IC low current design, providing superior cursor control and reducing input latency for a seamless user experience.

The sensor offers two DPI sensitivity settings – 1000 DPI and 1600 DPI – facilitating precise movements, whether it’s for work or play. Instantly switching between these settings is effortless by simultaneously pressing the click-wheel and right button. Moreover, the WT300 boasts an energy-efficient battery that can last up to 15 months with 8 hours of everyday use. Its USB 2.0 dongle can be conveniently stored within the mouse itself, making it perfect for worry-free travelers. Whether you choose comfort, precision, or durability, the ASUS WT300 wireless optical mouse is the ideal option for users seeking a reliable, ergonomic, and long-lasting companion.

ASUS WT300 Specifications:

Specification Connectivity Technology RF 2.4G (10m range) Tracking Optical Resolution 1000/1600 dpi Button 3 buttons Scroll Vertical scroll wheel Mouse Dimensions (mm) Mouse: 104(L)*59(W)*35mm(H)

Dongle: 18.5(L)*14.5(W)*6.2mm(H) Weight Mouse: 56g Dongle: 2g OS Requirements Windows 8 and Above Chrome OS

Price and Availability:

Model Price (INR) Availability WT 300 INR 649 7thAug 2023

