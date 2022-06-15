ASUS Launches Portable Laptop ‘Zenbook S 13 OLED’ with the Latest AMD Ryzen 6000 U series

- Advertisement -

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, today announced the launch of their thinnest and lightest laptop, Zenbook S 13 OLED. The laptop weighs only 1.1 Kg and is 14.9 mm thin. With Zenbook S 13 OLED, ASUS brings a laptop that is thin, powerful, and has stellar battery life. Specially designed for working professionals, digital nomads, and for the people who are always on the go. ASUS also unveiled Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook 16X, a perfect companion for millennials and working professionals.The product pricing forZenBook S 13 OLED starts from INR 99,990, Vivobook 14 Pro OLED – INR 59,990, and VivoBook 16X – INR 54,990 and will go on sale at (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital). Zenbook S 13 OLED will also be available on Flipkart.

ASUS Vivobook 16X

With the fastest performance on Ultra-thin laptops, the latest launch of the #RiseWithRyzen AMD 6000/5000 series is designed to embrace the creator in you, the gamer in you, and most importantly the professional in you.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “Over the past few years, the PC industry has seen exponential growth in India. Catering to the rise in demand and changing working environment, we have announced the launch of our thinnest laptop, Zenbook S 13 OLED. The device has the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 U series CPU and gives users more flexibility with its amazing design and features. Additionally, we are also delighted to introduce our latest units; Vivobook 14 Pro OLED and Vivobook 16X OLED and are confident of addressing the demands of our customers.”

Mr. Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, AMD India

“AMD is pleased to partner with ASUS India to launch their latest Zenbook S and Vivobook notebooks powered by AMD’s Ryzen™ 5000 Mobile and the latest Ryzen 6000 Mobile processors”, said Mr.Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, AMD India. “These products are some of the lightest, compact, and power-packed laptops available from ASUS, and reinforce our partnership and mutual desire to deliver performance and efficiency without compromise. The Ryzen 6000 Mobile processors combine the latest “Zen” 3+ core architecture with Radeon Graphics to deliver a versatile solution for many customers including content creators, students, professionals or casual gamers.”

