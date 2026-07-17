ASUS Launches Pad T3201 in India with OLED Display for Immersive Entertainment and Portable Design

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ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the new ASUS Pad, an Android tablet designed to seamlessly blend immersive entertainment, productivity and creativity into an ultra-portable form factor. Marking a strong return to the tablet category, ASUS Pad is designed to deliver a premium entertainment and productivity experience, featuring a 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate for enhanced viewing comfort. Equipped with quad speakers featuring Dolby Atmos® 360° Cinematic Sound and weighing just 523g in a sleek 6.5mm ultra-slim design, the ASUS Pad makes an ideal companion for entertainment, creativity, and productivity on the go. The ASUS Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 octa-core processor with 8GB of LPDDR5X memory, backed by a 9,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging for all-day usage. Running on the latest Android 16, the tablet delivers a smooth and intuitive user experience. It offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Customers can now explore the ASUS Pad’s stunning OLED display and other key features through its dedicated product page ahead of its launch on 6th August. The ASUS Pad will be available online exclusively on Flipkart and the ASUS eShop, as well as offline through ASUS & ROG Stores, Reliance Digital, and authorized ASUS retail partners. Pricing details will be announced closer to launch.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “The way consumers work, learn and entertain themselves has changed over the last few years, creating demand for devices that can seamlessly adapt to multiple lifestyles. With ASUS Pad, we are excited to re-enter the Indian tablet market and further strengthen our consumer ecosystem. Designed with premium display technology, immersive entertainment capabilities and productivity-focused features, ASUS Pad reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation that enhances everyday experiences.”

For Stunning Bright Visuals

The ASUS Pad has been engineered to deliver an immersive entertainment experience from the very first interaction. The 12.2-inch 2.8K Dual-layer OLED display combines a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut to produce stunning visuals with exceptional colour accuracy, deeper contrast and ultra-smooth scrolling ensures that you have an elevated viewing experience. Whether watching movies, streaming content, gaming or editing creative projects, users can enjoy vibrant, true-to-life visuals with remarkable clarity, even in bright outdoor environments.

For Enhanced Audio

Complementing the display is a powerful quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos® 360° Cinematic Sound, delivering richer dialogue, deeper bass and immersive surround audio that transforms movies, music and games into a theatre-like experience.

For Easy Travel

The ASUS Pad maintains a slim 6.5mm profile while weighing just 523g, making it comfortable to carry throughout the day. Being ultra-thin and lightweight ensures effortless portability, whether commuting, travelling, attending classes or working remotely, its design slips effortlessly into a backpack and reduces strain when holding it for extended durations.

For All Day Usage & Easy Expansion

ASUS Pad comes with 9000mAh battery with a 45W fast charging that restores the battery from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, ensures users spend less time connected to a charger and more time doing what they enjoy. It also extends a possibility to carry more of your work, creativity, and entertainment wherever you go with 1 TB storage expansion with Micro SD card.

For Easy File Sharing

GlideX further enhances the experience by enabling seamless file sharing and effortless collaboration between the ASUS Pad and personal computers, smartphones. t creates an integrated workspace by bridging multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS via wired (USB) or wireless (Wi-Fi) connections.

For Seamless Performance

The ASUS Pad combines portability with dependable everyday performance through the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor paired with Wi-Fi 6E, enabling responsive multitasking, smooth application performance and reliable high-speed wireless connectivity for work, online learning and entertainment. Available in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage variants, the tablet also supports microSD expansion of up to 1TB, giving users the flexibility to carry more photos, videos, documents and creative projects without worrying about storage limitations.

For Clean Video Calls

The ASUS Pad features a 13MP rear camera for capturing photos, scanning documents and recording everyday moments, alongside a 5MP front camera that delivers clear visuals for video calls and online classes while supporting convenient Face Unlock.

For Smooth Multitasking

For users looking to get more done, ASUS Pen 2.0 and Bluetooth keyboard compatibility transform the ASUS Pad into a capable productivity companion for notetaking, sketching, editing documents and creative work.

For Durability & Convenience

To further enhance the out-of-box experience, ASUS includes a protective folio case with every ASUS Pad. Designed to guard the device against everyday drops and scratches, the case also features a front flap that folds into a stand with four versatile viewing modes, making it ideal for hands-free entertainment, video calls, reading and productivity from virtually anywhere.

For Quick Learning

Google’s Circle to Search makes discovering information faster than ever by allowing users to simply circle, highlight or tap anything visible on the screen to instantly search without switching applications.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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