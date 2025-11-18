ASUS Launches New ExpertCenter P500 SFF and ExpertCenter P400 AiO Series for a Worry-Free Business Experience

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the India launch of the new ExpertCenter P500 Small Form Factor (SFF) desktop and ExpertCenter P400 All-in-One (AiO) series (P440VA, P470VA). The new ExpertCenter PCs are purpose-built to deliver durability, efficiency, and long-term performance for enterprises that demand reliability and value. They combine the power of up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors with enterprise-grade security, MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability, AI-powered collaboration tools, and seamless expandability. With their focus on energy efficiency, sustainable design, and robust everyday performance, the ExpertCenter P500 and P400 AiO embody the ASUS commitment to delivering a truly Worry-free Business Experience.

The ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF is a compact 8.6L business desktop that delivers powerful, reliable performance in a space-saving design. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 H-series processors, it offers up to higher performance and 37% lower power consumption1 than standard desktops, supported by advanced heat-pipe cooling for whisper-quiet operation. Built on the world’s No.1 ASUS motherboard with 100% solid capacitors and MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability, it ensures 24/7 stability for demanding work environments. Designed for scalability, the P500 SFF supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, dual Gen4 NVMe SSDs, and optional NVIDIA RTX A400 graphics, with a tool-free chassis that simplifies maintenance. Its enterprise-grade security, TPM 2.0, and NIST-compliant BIOS safeguard data, while ASUS AI ExpertMeet collaboration tools enable smarter meetings for creating a cost-efficient, secure, and worry-free desktop solution for business users.

The ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO series (P440VA and P470VA) combines elegant design and business-class performance in 23.8-inch and 27-inch NanoEdge Full-HD displays with up to 100Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color accuracy, and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 H-series processors, it supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory, dual PCIe Gen4 SSDs, and MIL-STD 810H durability for lasting reliability. The P400 AiO enhances productivity with up to retractable 5MP IR AI-powered camera, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and AI noise-cancelling microphones, while the optional Height-Adjustable Stand (HAS) enables ergonomic comfort and clutter-free cable management. With ASUS ExpertGuardian security, TPM 2.0, and five years of BIOS/driver updates, it delivers comprehensive protection and easy manageability. Designed to streamline workflows and elevate workspace aesthetics, the P400 AiO offers a sleek, secure, and worry-free computing experience for growing businesses.

Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India, Sri Lanka and Nepal

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, Sri Lanka and Nepal said, “We are delighted to expand the range of cutting-edge technology Built for Worry Free Business Expert Centre Range with the launch of ExpertCenter P500 SFF Desktop and P400 AiO series. This launch is further testimony to our commitment in applying powerful design thinking to solve the most critical challenges faced by professionals and businesses. These new ASUS PCs are designed with higher performance and better energy efficiency, along with reliable stability, functional versatility and long-term durability that businesses demand. Together, these innovations reflect our commitment to building solution-driven business PCs that empower professionals to work smarter, collaborate seamlessly, and operate with complete peace of mind, which is the essence of the worry-free business experience promise from ASUS.”

Key Features of the ASUS ExpertCenter P500SV SFF Desktop:

Powerful Performance for Business: The ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF brings workstation-level performance to a compact 8.6L form factor. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 H-series processors, it delivers stable, high-speed performance for intensive multitasking, large datasets, and creative workloads, while optional NVIDIA graphics add extra power for workstation-grade tasks. With up to 64GB DDR5 memory, dual PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs, and a 2TB HDD option, the P500 SFF provides scalable performance that meets evolving business demands within a small, energy-efficient chassis.

Energy Efficiency and Cost Optimization: With its 80 PLUS® certified power supply and intelligent power management, the ExpertCenter P500 SFF consumes up to 37% less energy 1 than traditional desktops. This reduces operational costs and supports corporate sustainability goals, making it a practical choice for cost-conscious and eco-aware businesses.

Designed for Business Efficiency: Compact yet versatile, the ExpertCenter P500 SFF takes minimal space while ensuring tool-free access for quick upgrades or maintenance. The design integrates optimized airflow and an advanced heat-pipe cooling system for consistent, whisper-quiet performance, making it ideal for quiet office environments where reliability and acoustic comfort matter.

Built for a Worry-free Experience: Reliability is critical for businesses, and the ExpertCenter P500 SFF is designed for round-the-clock use. Built with 100% solid capacitors on the world's No.1 ASUS motherboards, it ensures long-lasting stability. It has also passed strict military-grade durability tests, giving peace of mind that it can handle demanding environments without interruption.

Seamless Connectivity: Equipped with a full suite of front and rear I/O ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth® 5.4 and audio jacks, the ExpertCenter P500 SFF makes it simple to connect devices and expand workflows without adapters. Businesses can easily plug in peripherals, external drives, and multiple monitors.

Enterprise-Grade Security: Designed with security at its core, the P500 SFF features TPM 2.0, a secure self-healing BIOS, and NIST SP 800-155 compliance for firmware integrity. Businesses benefit from five years of security updates and an included McAfee+ Premium antivirus subscription, offering comprehensive protection against evolving cyber threats.

Whisper-quiet operation: Innovative thermal design for smooth, reliable performance: The P500 SFF's custom heat-pipe cooling design ensures consistent temperatures during extended workloads. A rear-mounted high-efficiency fan maintains optimal airflow by drawing cool air from the front and sides and expelling heat through the back, delivering high performance with minimal noise and maximum longevity.

Smarter AI Collaboration: With ExpertCenter P500 SFF, meetings become more productive with ASUS AI ExpertMeet, which provides tools like live transcription, automatic meeting notes, noise cancellation, and camera improvements. For businesses, this means less wasted time in meetings and more efficient teamwork.

Key Features of the ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO:

Powerful Performance for Business: The ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO series (P440VA and P470VA) delivers seamless productivity in a minimalist design. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, it supports up to 64GB DDR5 5200 MHz memory and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage for fast, responsive performance across everyday business tasks. From video calls to analytics and creative workflows, it ensures smooth operation throughout the workday.

Versatile Functionality: The ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO series (P440VA and P470VA) are enable with HDMI-in port that enables connectivity of Multiple Video feed input options such as CCTV, Set Top Box, 2 nd Display for Laptop etc. With Easy toggle switch the user can easily switch between Computing and Viewing content delivered via HDMI in enabling very high versatility thus delivering superior All in One Functionality with ease.

Elegant Design for Every Business: Crafted for modern offices, the P400 AiO combines a slim, edge-to-edge display with Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers for immersive visuals and sound. Available in 23.8-inch and 27-inch NanoEdge Full-HD IPS panels, it offers up to 100Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color accuracy, and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection for all-day visual comfort. Optional touch functionality and a Height-Adjustable Stand (HAS) with tilt, swivel, pivot, and 150mm height movement provide ergonomic flexibility.

Worry-free Reliable Experience: Even in its streamlined form, the P400 AiO maintains MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability and is built on ASUS's proven motherboard technology, ensuring long-term reliability for round-the-clock operations.

Comprehensive Connectivity: The AiO's HDMI-in and HDMI-out ports enable it to double as an external monitor for laptops or media devices. Combined with USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, RJ45 Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth® 5.4, it delivers flexible, clutter-free connectivity.

Ergonomic and Versatile Work Setup: The optional Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) transforms the ExpertCenter P400 AiO series into a flexible workstation. It allows tilt, swivel, pivot, and up to 150mm height adjustment, enabling users to position the display for maximum comfort during long hours of work. With built-in cable management, it keeps desks clutter-free, making it ideal for businesses that value both productivity and professional presentation.

Enterprise-Grade Security: The P400 AiO includes ASUS ExpertGuardian, offering commercial-grade data and firmware protection through TPM 2.0, a secure self-healing BIOS, and NIST SP 800-155 compliance. Businesses also benefit from five years of BIOS and driver updates. The retractable up to 5MP IR camera supports Windows Hello login and provides privacy, ensuring confidence in every interaction.

Smarter AI-powered Collaboration: Enhanced with ASUS AI ExpertMeet, the P400 AiO brings smarter meetings with real-time transcription, meeting summaries, AI camera enhancements, and noise-cancelling microphones. Together with Dolby Atmos audio, it ensures premium clarity for both online and in-person communication.

Energy Efficiency and Cost Optimization: The P400 AiO is designed for efficiency and meets EPEAT Silver, Energy Star 8.0, RoHS, and REACH certifications. Its optimized power consumption and integrated components help businesses lower energy costs while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Availability and pricing

The ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF and ExpertCenter P400 AiO series are now available in India at starting prices of INR 32,500 plus taxes and INR 41,500 plus taxes, respectively. Businesses can contact their local ASUS commercial representatives or authorized partners for availability and configuration details.

