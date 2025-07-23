ASUS Launches its next-gen ExpertBook B Series in India, Designed for Worry-Free Business Experience

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the launch of its latest ExpertBook B Series laptops in India for enterprises and businesses that require a Worry-Free Business Experience, powered by high performance, high durability, great battery backup, seamless expandability, enterprise-grade security, effortless manageability, extensive service support and tailor-made enterprise-ready solutions. This new series of AI-powered business laptop features the versatile mainstream ExpertBook B1, premium ExpertBook B3, and flagship ExpertBook B5 models. These new laptops are designed to manage the dynamic demands of large enterprises, SMBs and scaling startups, giving the users a seamless access to the best-in-class enterprise-grade laptops and enterprise-grade service cum solution support, for their worry-free business experience with confidence.

The new ASUS ExpertBook B Series is equipped with up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Series 2 processors featuring Intel vPro®, built-in Intel® Arc™ graphics, and up to 99 platform TOPS powered by triple engine GPU, NPU and CPU for delivering a powerful worry-free AI accelerated performance. For blazing-fast data access and seamless productivity, they support up to 64GB DDR5 RAM through dual SO-DIMM slots and dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots with RAID 0/1 configuration. Designed to meet the highest standards of reliability, the series has a steel-reinforced internal chassis and offers military-grade durability, having passed up to 24 MIL-STD 810H tests across 11 categories, along with over 150 ASUS internal stress tests to ensure dependable operations even in rigorous work environments. On the security front, the devices are Windows Secured-core PC certified, feature a NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS, and come with Self-Healing Commercial Grade BIOS with Dual EEPROM, 1-year McAfeeTM+ Premium subscription with AI powered protection (Only with Windows Version), as well as biometric protection through a Fingerprint sensor with FIDO2 encryption, making the ExpertBook B Series an ideal, resilient choice for enterprise use.

The new B-series offers an incredible sustained up to 40W high-performance output, with an advanced ExpertCool thermal design that features a thick yet long heat-pipe, plus Anti-dust and debris mesh covering the bottom (D-part) ventilation slats to protect fan and heatsink from clogging thus maintaining consistent performance over time. Despite its robust build, the ExpertBook B Series remains travel-friendly, starting at just 1.36kg and 12.5mm thin. The series also offers a sharp, immersive visual experience, with Anti-Glare IPS Display as standard across the range, up to 2.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and TÜV-certified eye protection on select models, which are perfect for business meetings and content-focused workflows.

The ASUS ExpertBook B series sports a comprehensive enterprise-ready connectivity, especially with up to Thunderbolt™ 4 full-function USB-C for display, power (PD) and data, alongside full-sized RJ-45 LAN port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and optional 4G/5G cellular connectivity (on the B3 model). Users also have business-grade optional features like Smart Card readers, IR cameras, and Absolute® Persistence integration add robust layers of security and manageability.

Alongside product excellence, the ASUS ExpertBook B Series offers enterprise-ready customization for seamless IT enablement and nationwide service support for a truly ‘Worry-Free Business Experience’. Businesses can access factory-level tailored solutions such as custom BIOS, OS imaging, branded boot logos, and Absolute® Persistence integration. Backed by one of India’s most extensive service ecosystems, ASUS Business users are enabled with a dedicated toll-free support (9 AM–9 PM, Mon–Sat), default onsite service across 15,500+ pin codes international warranty valid in 80 countries by default, Adapter Warranty = Product Warranty and up to 5-year extended service packs (Warranty Extension, Next Business Day Support, Local Accidental Damage Protection, Battery Warranty Extension) and Post warranty Service Packs.

Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India, Sri Lanka and Nepal

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India, Sri Lanka and Nepal said, “At ASUS, our vision is rooted in delivering a truly worry-free business experience where design, performance, security, service, and product customization all work seamlessly together. With one-third of our global workforce comprising engineers, we place immense focus on design thinking and innovation to address the evolving needs of enterprises and professionals. The new ExpertBook B Series reflects this commitment, bringing together up to Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processors, AI-enhanced collaboration, Segment Leading Performance with advanced thermal architecture Segment leading military-grade durability with 24 out of 28 tests Passed, and Segment Leading Security with Dual EEPROM Self Healing BIOS, Discrete TPM and Optical Chassis Intrusion Alert to ensure all-round performance, security and reliability. Enhanced by our ability to offer tailored commercial solutions right from factory-level customization and enterprise-specific policy integration even in relatively small deployment volumes. Backed by robust nationwide service coverage, centralized IT tools like ASUS Control Center, and advanced post sales support, the ExpertBook B Series is a scalable business platform. We’re excited to empower large enterprises, SMBs, and growing startups alike with intelligent, adaptable solutions designed for real business outcomes.”

KEY FEATURES OF THE ASUS EXPERTBOOK B SERIES

Worry-Free Computing Performance: The ASUS ExpertBook B Series delivers class-leading, AI-enhanced performance engineered for professionals who demand more. The ExpertBook B3 and B5 models are powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors (Series 2) with integrated NPUs, Intel® Arc™ graphics, and up to 99 platform TOPS, making them a strong AI-capable commercial laptops available today. With up to 64GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM through dual SODIMM slots and dual PCIe 4.0 SSDs supporting RAID 0/1, users benefit from lightning-fast multitasking, ultra-responsive storage, and mission-critical reliability.

The ExpertBook B1 brings best-in-class performance value, tuned with up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H, 35W sustained performance with best-in-class thermals, and support for DDR5-5200 RAM and Gen 4 SSDs, all packed in a form factor starting at just 1.42kg and 19.7mm thin.

Worry-Free AI-Powered Productivity: The new ExpertBook B Series laptops are designed to elevate modern collaboration, bringing intelligent AI-enhanced productivity to every product segment. The ASUS AI ExpertMeet tool provides intelligent transcription, translation, and noise-canceling features, supporting seamless communication across global teams. ExpertBook B1 supports essential AI functionality with ASUS AI noise cancellation, AI-enhanced webcams, and inbuilt hotkeys for mute toggles and video privacy. It’s designed to bring intelligent productivity even to budget-conscious business deployments. The ExpertBook B3 and B5 models offer advanced AI enablement with integrated NPUs, Intel® Arc™ graphics, and face-tracking webcams.

Worry-Free Military grade Durability: From commute to conference table, these laptops are engineered to survive real-world conditions. The latest ExpertBook B-series sport US military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification, passing Segment Leading 24 rigorous durability tests in 11 categories, along with additional ASUS internal durability tests. These tests include: Ultra-Durable 180° Hinge: Tested for 50,000 open-close cycles, ensuring long-term reliability even with rough or frequent handling. Considering 10 open cycles per day of the user, and 250 workdays a year, the durability of this hinge would translate to 20 years of typical business use. Rugged Construction for Everyday Use: The B-series has reinforced C-frame construction, steel-mesh thermal shielding, and panel pressure endurance of up to 28kg. All IO ports are secured with metal-bracing to withstand up to 9kg of physical pressure. While the USB-C ports are tested for 15,000 connect & disconnect cycles, all other ports are tested for 5,000+ such cycles, offering extended durability for constant docking and accessory use. Spill-Resistant, High-Endurance Keyboard: Every key is tested for 1 crore keystrokes, while the keyboard is engineered to resist up to 78cc of liquid spills, for added peace of mind especially in India’s monsoon-prone environments. Tough Enough for Travel & Everyday Hustle: Shock-tested, vibration-tested, and pressure-tested to handle commute knocks, bag-packing strain, and long work hours, these laptops are built for real business life.

From commute to conference table, these laptops are engineered to survive real-world conditions. The latest ExpertBook B-series sport US military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification, passing 24 rigorous durability tests in 11 categories, along with additional ASUS internal durability tests. These tests include:

Worry-free Business-Grade Security from the Ground Up: Security is non-negotiable in business and also with the ExpertBook B Series. This series features ASUS ExpertGuardian which delivers multi-layered protection, including Windows Secured-core PC certification. The ExpertBook B Series protects business data with discrete TPM 2.0 hardware protection, NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS, and Dual EEPROM self-healing BIOS, Optical Chassis Intrusion Detection, Fused Root of Trust, and webcam shields. Biometric login via FIDO2-encrypted fingerprint sensor or IR camera make these laptops a secure asset for regulated industries, finance, and compliance-heavy verticals. Users also have business-grade optional features like Smart Card readers, IR cameras, and Absolute® Persistence integration add robust layers of security and manageability.

Worry-free Expandability for Evolving Workloads: As business needs evolve, the ExpertBook B Series is ready for long-term scalability. All models offer up to 64GB DDR5 memory with dual SO-DIMM slots and dual PCIe 4.0 SSD support up to 3TB storage, with RAID 0/1 configuration options. This is ideal for handling complex workloads, virtual machines, and large datasets, and helps ensure that even the entry-level deployments are future-ready. Multiple display sizes, battery options, and I/O flexibility, including Thunderbolt™ 4, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 port, and optional Smart Card Reader, ensure that businesses can customize deployments to specific roles, teams, or workflows with ease.

All-Day Battery with Universal Charging: ExpertBook B-series laptops are built for full-day productivity with up to 63Wh battery capacity with USB-C fast charging (60% in under 49 minutes). To ensure flexible and convenient charging, the laptops support full-range voltage USB-C charging (5V-24V), allowing users to charge via standard USB-C power banks or airline USB ports, in addition to the 65W fast charger bundled with the ExpertBook B series laptops. The included charger is smart and multi-functional, with PD (Power Delivery) and PPS (Programmable Power Supply) support. This enables users to also fast-charge compatible smartphones and USB-C devices (up to 65W at maximum with PPS and up to 18W via QC3.0 PD at minimum), making it the only charger users need to carry for all your essential gadgets that feature fast-charging.

Visually Immersive, Practically Brilliant Displays

From reviewing financial reports to delivering creative presentations, visuals matter. ExpertBook B3 and B5 laptops come with 14-inch and an optional 16-inch Premium high-resolution 16:10 anti-glare IPS displays, up to WQXGA (2560 x 1600) and 144Hz refresh rate. With 400-nits brightness, wide color gamut (100% sRGB), and minimal bezels, users get a crystal-clear view for multitasking, presentations, and content creation—even in bright environments. ExpertBook B1 features a 16:9 aspect ratio IPS anti-glare panel offering 178-degree FOV and with a max brightness of up to 300nits.

AI-Centric Collaboration Tools

Users get to experience exceptional and immersive video conferencing with ASUS ExpertBook B series laptops. Equipped with two-way ASUS AI noise cancellation, it ensures crystal-clear communication by filtering out ambient noise. The AI Camera elevates your virtual presence with features like lighting optimization, motion tracking, appearance filter, gaze correction, and background blurring.

The ASUS ExpertBook B Series features ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an intelligent on-device tool that enhances virtual business collaboration. It enables real-time transcription through AI Meeting Minutes, allowing users to capture every word or summarize entire recordings into concise notes. AI Translated Subtitles provide accurate subtitle transcription and translation during live meetings and videos, ensuring seamless cross-language communication. It also includes smart sharing features like webcam, facial centering and screen watermarks for secure collaboration. Full support available on models with 16GB RAM and above.

Additionally, Dirac audio technology in ASUS ExpertBooks B1, B3 and the B5 provide superior sound quality for an enhanced online meeting experience.

Always Connected, Always Versatile

Connectivity is seamless across the ASUS ExpertBook B Series, and it features RJ-45 LAN, up to HDMI 2.1, USB-A, USB-C and Thunderbolt™ 4 ports for faster data, display, and power transfer. They also sport Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 for speedy wireless performance on-the-go. Each port is durability tested for thousands of plug-in cycles, ensuring long-term reliability in fast-paced business settings.

Factory-Integrated IT & Service Solutions

From Absolute® firmware-level integration and custom BIOS settings to custom OS imaging and customizing Boot-screen logos, ASUS offers multiple factory-level customizations for all three models. These services are available for making IT rollouts seamless for enterprises and startups alike. ASUS offers enterprise customers with powerful pre-deployment customizations like remote devices, data management and security.

Seamless Worry-Free Support Experience

ASUS backs the ExpertBook B Series with one of the most comprehensive commercial PC support programs in India. ASUS ensures smooth and reliable ownership experience with dedicated hardware and software support from our expert team.

Features include:

Toll-free support (Mon–Sat, 9 AM–9 PM)

Onsite service across 15,500+ pin codes

1-year local accidental damage protection with no extra cost

Same warranty period for the device and its adapter

Easy options to purchase extended warranty packs

DOA replacement within 7 working days from the date of delivery, and exclude Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from the calculation window

Global warranty across 80 countries by default

With the MyASUS app, businesses can monitor device health, raise service requests, and track repairs in real time, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum uptime.

