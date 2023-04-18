ASUS Launches ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 Business Laptops in India

- Advertisement - -

ASUS, Taiwan-head-quartered, multinational computer hardware as well as consumer electronics and the fastest-growing consumer laptop brand in India, announced the launch of the latest ASUS ExpertBook B1 series, offering 14-inch (B1402) and 15.6-inch (B1502) variants of the commercial laptop. ExpertBook B1402/B1502 is the brand new slim, light, and highly versatile notebook that is tailored for business, designed as the smart choice for fast-paced ambitious enterprises and as well as small-medium businesses that demand the utmost in portability and security.

Powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel Core processors, ExpertBook B1402/B1502 is super sleek, highly configurable, boasts a design, replete with military-grade durable construction, that effortlessly combines high performance with rugged reliability to empower every business. The new ExpertBook B1 series includes ‘segment-first’ features such as incredible dual-vented exhausts for accelerated cooling that offers consistent high-speed performance, blazing fast PCIe Gen 4 Solid-State Drive, Dual USB-C ports with USB-C charging, a full-size rigid RJ-45 port with status LEDs, 180-degree lay-flat hinges that are internally tested for 30,000 open-and-close lifecycles, NumberPad 2.0 on the touchpad of 14 inch screen version for fast number crunching and choices of up to a Full-HD Wide-view IPS display, all with Anti-glare layer for all-day long productivity.

The ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 offer superior and modern I/O ports ranging from Dual high-speed USB-C ports that allows for high-speed data transfer and allows for fast-charging via a 65W USB-C adapter and offers display-out and power delivery. The laptop also features full-sized ports such as USB-A ports, and HDMI.

Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch of the ExpertBook B1402 / B1502, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At Asus Our vision is to innovate solutions and equip our Business customers with the latest and meaningful technologies to help them stay ahead of the curve. We are excited to introduce the latest segment leading and true game changer ExpertBook B1402 and B1502, laptops that built to perform and engineered to endure. ExpertBook B1402 / 1502 are affordable yet offer segment leading performance, durability, convenience and security with unmatched features in the segment such as NumPad 2.0, Dual Display Out, 180 Degree robust Hinges tested for 30000 times, USB Type C PD fast Charging and comprehensive hardware security of TPM 2.0, RJ 45 port, Kensington Lock and optional IR Camera.”

More Related : ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429