ASUS Launches E Series of Commercial All-in-One PCs in India

ASUS, a global leader in technology and innovation, announces the launch of its E Series of Commercial All-in-One (AiO) PCs in India. They are designed for modern work environments that require a combination of sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced security features. It offers next-level performance with the latest Intel® processors, advanced security with a dedicated TPM 2.0, and a space-saving design. Select models also boast exceptional video conferencing capabilities with the ASUS AiSense camera, Dolby Atmos-powered audio, user-centric features like a physical camera shutter, and the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology for fast and reliable connectivity.

The ASUS E Series of AiO PCs include three models, the E3402WVA (23.8-inch), the E3202WVA (21.5-inch), and the E1600WKAT (15.6-inch), each catering to different needs and preferences of businesses. The E3 models (E3402WVA and E3202WVA) are designed for professionals who value a premium large display and enhanced multitasking capabilities, making them ideal for business setups. The E1600WKAT model is designed to provide a portable solution with a silent operation and smaller display size, making it an ideal choice for businesses that require flexibility and mobility in their work setups such as healthcare, retail, and more.

Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India

Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “We are thrilled to introduce the E Series of All-in-One PCs, designed to meet the demands of modern work environments in India. This launch underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for Indian businesses, combining performance, reliability, and robust security. Select models under this new AiO series have key features such as HDMI-in port and an integrated uninterruptable power supply (UPS), which add immense value and ensure long-term usability. Security is paramount to our customers, and we have ensured advanced features like TPM 2.0 and a privacy shutter on the camera, among others. The E Series also offers an immersive experience with 178° wide-view, anti-glare Full HD NanoEdge IPS displays with 100% sRGB color, and high-fidelity bass-reflex speakers powered by Dolby Atmos audio.”

Efficient Performance

The ASUS E3 AiO series is powered by 13th-gen Intel® Core™ processors, offering a robust blend of performance and efficiency to handle demanding tasks seamlessly. With up to 16GB of DDR5 memory and up to 1TB of Gen 4 SSD storage, these systems are built for high productivity across various business environments.

The ExpertCenter E1 AiO stands out with its integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to protect data during power outages, making it an excellent choice for critical environments like healthcare and retail. Its fanless design and conductive-cooling system ensures silent operation and efficient cooling, making it suitable for specialist applications.

Trusted Security

Security is a top priority for ASUS, and the ExpertCenter E series AiO PCs deliver with enterprise-grade protection. Equipped with TPM 2.0 chips, these PCs help to enable robust security measures to safeguard sensitive data and transactions, offering peace of mind for businesses handling confidential information.

Stylish, Space-Saving Design

The E3 AiO PC models bring a sleek, modern aesthetic to the workspace, featuring a 178° wide-view, anti-glare Full HD NanoEdge IPS display with 100% sRGB color accuracy for a truly immersive visual experience. The elegant, single block aluminum stand adds a touch of sophistication to any office setup. Designed for ergonomic, all-day comfort, the AiO includes a wireless keyboard and mouse with large chiclet keys, 2.5mm deep key travel, and responsive tactile feedback for an exceptional typing experience. Available in classic black and white, these PCs effortlessly complement a range of office styles.

The ASUS ExpertCenter E1 AiO PC offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen display and can be conveniently mounted with VESA compatibility.



Enhanced Video Conferencing and Audio Experience

Designed for hybrid work environments, the ASUS E3 AiO models feature the ASUS AiSense camera with advanced AI features like background blur, motion tracking, and light correction, ensuring clear video quality during virtual meetings. Additionally, the users get two-way AI-powered noise cancellation which enhances audio clarity. Collaborating with Dolby Atmos, ASUS has equipped the E3 models with two powerful 3-watt speakers (6W total), for a superior sound experience, ideal for both professional and entertainment use.

Efficient Productivity with multiple display

The hero feature of the E3402WVA AiO PC is the HDMI-in port, which brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘All-in-One’. It allows the users to seamlessly connect other HDMI-out based devices with the AiO such that the PC aspect of the device can co-exist with any connected HDMI device, with just a touch of a button on the AiO to switch between PC and HDMI-in functionality.

The possibilities are numerous, such as connecting your Gaming console – for a work and play duality on the gorgeous IPS NanoEdge panel. You can connect your TV-box, such that the same display takes care of it being a PC and a TV, and majorly, it can also act as a second monitor for your work laptop, while being the home computer for the rest of your family. With the HDMI-in feature, it truly is more than a just a simple computer, for any and everyone.

Commitment to Sustainability

ASUS ExpertCenter AiO E series also reflects our commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing. These devices meet key environmental standards, including EPEAT Silver certification, Energy Star 8.0 for energy efficiency, RoHS compliance for the restriction of hazardous substances, and REACH for high-level protection of human health and the environment. These certifications not only help businesses reduce their carbon footprint but also align with global efforts towards eco-friendly practices.

Availability

The ASUS E Series of Commercial All-in-One PCs is now available in India through the company’s extensive channel network.

