ASUS launches BR1100 Windows Laptop series for the new generation of students

ASUS launches the ASUS BR1100 series. An all-new, child-focused Windows 11-ready laptop series available in 11.6-inch clamshell form (BR1100CKA) for a superior learning experience and a convertible design that flips to become a 11.6-inch multi-touch tablet (BR1100FKA) and a 10-hour long battery life.

The new ASUS BR1100 laptops feature the best performance elements inside it, such as, segment’s fastest Intel N4500 Dual-core processor along with a blazing fast 128GB NVMe SSD that’s user upgradable up to 2TB, both allowing for a superior and unhindered multitasking Windows experience, whether it is for learning or daily productivity. The ASUS BR1100 series laptops are also built to the latest military-grade standard to survive the hustle and bustle of everyday life at home, outside, and in the classroom, with clever protective features including an all-around rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard and hinges that are tested for up to 30,000 open and close lifecycles.

Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch of the ASUS BR1100, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said,”. This series is specially designed to ensure a user-friendly experience for students with evolving needs and is a perfect companion for them in their journey towards blended learning. ASUS BR1100 is the best combination of size, weight, performance, battery life and price which makes a perfect choice for parents and school institutions in empowering student’s ambitions.”

The ASUS BR1100 makes your work & study seem like a breeze, powered by a Dual-Core Intel® N4500 Celeron™ 2.8GHz processor, fast 4GB DDR4 onboard memory coupled with a blazing fast 128GB NVMe SSD and an amazing fan less design thanks to Copper Vapour Chamber cooling technology.

ASUS BR1100 Windows Laptop

The ASUS BR1100 series with its Military Grade certification, is built to withstand everyday knocks, bumps, drops and spills without damage owing to its military-grade toughness and the ASUS internal torture tests it undergoes such as 30KGs pressure test.

The ASUS BR1100 series packs in a large 3-cell 42Wh battery that allows for a cool up to 10-hour battery life on a single charge, the ASUS BR1100 lasts for an entire day of class and much more — empowering students to enjoy both uninterrupted learning and entertainment.

To provide outstanding remote learning and video-conferencing experiences, ASUS BR1100 series features innovative technology such as the ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology along with dual-array microphones that employ machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech with dedicated modes such as ‘Single presenter’ or ‘Multi-presenter’.

The surface of any laptop harbours thousands of potentially harmful bacteria. To keep the ASUS BR1100 series laptops hygienic, the keyboard, touchpad, and palm rest are all protected with antibacterial treatment.

