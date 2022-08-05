ASUS Launches ASUS MD100 Silent Marshmallow Mouse in India

- Advertisement - -

ASUS announced the MD100 ASUS Marshmallow Mouse, adding the Portable Silent Wireless Mouse to the list of the ever-evolving segment of ASUS accessories. ASUS accessories encompass various products under its portfolio including innovative laptop bags, messenger bags, and backpacks well-suited for tech, travel, and gaming enthusiasts, enabling them to easily carry and transport tech and travel essentials, anywhere, anytime, with style. Moreover, keeping in mind the rising requirement for tech accessories, this year, ASUS also introduced mouse within its accessories segment, specially designed to improve one’s creative workflow. The MD100 ASUS Marshmallow mouse will be available for purchase online on Flipkart and ASUS E-shop, as well as at offline stores – AES and ROG stores from 5th August 2022.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Accessories are an essential component that aids the user’s convenience. As a result, we are focused on providing products and experiences that help our users perform tasks with ease and increased productivity; and the new MD100 Marshmallow Mouse is designed to express unique individuality while enabling proficient utility addressing diverse user needs.”

The MD100 ASUS Marshmallow Mouse is a sleek, portable, and tech-chic solution for India’s tech-savvy digital natives. Aligned with today’s work culture, portability was one of the key features that was kept in mind while designing this product. For individuals who prefer to work on the move, this mouse comes with a first-of-its-kind mouse strap that makes it easy to store and travel safely. The MD100 is sturdy and highly durable, with a lifespan that is more than three times that of a regular office mouse. A single AA battery will last over a year. The product is designed to last 10 million clicks while making less than 20 decibels of noise with every click. The MD100 is quieter than a whisper, allowing you to glide through your work without interruption. In addition, the mouse’s feet are made of 100% PTFE, guaranteeing smooth operation over hard surfaces. Moreover, the mouse surface is covered with Antibacterial Guard treatment, which inhibits the growth of bacteria by more than 99% over a 24-hour period.

With a symmetrical beauty, the MD100 is ideal for everyday work and studying due to its minimalistic design, and quietness, and is available in a variety of colors. Furthermore, it comes with a magnetic cover with easily interchangeable colored tops, making it effortless to switch looks depending on the environment and mood, with color sets of Quiet Blue and Lilac Mist Purple. Additionally, MD100 offers dual-mode connectivity that supports both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, while its built-in power-saving technology means that a single battery provides up to a year of pinpoint control.

