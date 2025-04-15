ASUS Launches AI-Powered ExpertBook P Series on Flipkart, Built for Worry-Free Business

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced the launch of its AI-powered ExpertBook P Series laptops in India, designed for businesses and professionals that require a Worry-Free Business Experience, powered by high performance, high durability, great battery backup, seamless expandability, enterprise-grade security and enterprise-grade service support. This incredible AI-powered ASUS ExpertBook P series will be available on Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, and its quick commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes.

This is a game-changing proposition to provide worry-free business and service experience, to even small businesses and professionals. Users can seamlessly access the best-in-class enterprise-grade laptops and enterprise-grade service cum solution support with confidence and enjoy optimized purchase journeys with Direct Business Payments, purchase of ASUS Extended Period Service Packs, Live Video call-based Product Demos, and faster deliveries through Flipkart’s latest Platform abilities.

The newly launched ASUS ExpertBook P Series, comprising ExpertBooks P1, P3, and P5 models and accompanying enterprise-grade service support, is engineered with Design Thinking to maximize productivity and reliability for business professionals. ExpertBook P5 features up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and ExpertBook P1 and P3 feature up to Intel® Core™ 13th Gen i7 (H-series) Processor and up to 64GB DDR5 RAM. Along with high speed PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and advanced thermal management, this new laptop range from ASUS ensures superior performance for demanding workloads. The ExpertBook P Series supports Wide View IPS Display with minimum 300 Nits Brightness and High Screen resolution between FHD and 2.5K for segment leading viewing experience.

Built with reinforced metal construction, 20+ Military-grade Standard 810H Tests and ASUS superior Durability Tests, the series guarantees longevity in rigorous work environments. Security is a top priority, with Device Encryption, Discrete TPM 2.0, Self-Healing BIOS and 1-year McAfeeTM+ Premium subscription with AI powered protection safeguarding business data.

Additionally, the ExpertBook P Series sports the best-in-class service from ASUS, including nationwide onsite support at 14900+ Pin Codes, standard international warranty, Dedicated Toll-free Business Customer Help Line for ExpertBooks and extended service packs, ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

As part of Flipkart’s commitment to empowering customers, the platform capabilities have been enhanced to support seamless and efficient purchase of the ASUS ExpertBook P Series. Customers can now experience a live virtual product demo through a Video Call for an immersive pre-purchase understanding, easily add ASUS service packs during checkout via the “Protect your product” section on the product pages, and benefit from direct business payments with GST billing and multiple payment options including UPI, credit/debit cards, and net banking. Along with the Flipkart platform, customers can also explore Flipkart Minutes for fast delivery of the ExpertBook P-series models at select locations. Together, these robust features ensure a convenient and efficient buying experience for customers of all sizes.

Mr. Rex Lee, Vice President, Head of ASUS APAC, Commercial PC Business

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rex Lee, Vice President, Head of ASUS APAC, Commercial PC Business said, “At ASUS, using Design Thinking, we discover the unmet needs of our Consumers and create Products, Services and Solutions that make a real difference in their lives. We discovered that there is a lack of optimum Product, Service and Enterprise Solution for small businesses and professionals that can elevate their productivity and most of them are still buying laptops not designed for Business or Professional use. We are proud to introduce the ExpertBook P Series, which is built for Worry-free Business. It delivers uncompromised performance, unmatched durability, enterprise grade security, seamless expandability, elevated viewing experience and unmatched After Sales Service to even small businesses and working professionals, making their Experience of using the ASUS ExpertBook P Series, Worry-Free. With this new lineup, every Business and Professional now has a dependable partner by their side to enable them to enhance their Productivity and Experience Worry Free Product Usage and Support Experience. I sincerely thank the Flipkart Team for supporting the ASUS ExpertBook P Series buying experience on Flipkart, with enhanced capabilities that optimize the online buying experience for businesses and professionals with stronger integration of ASUS value-added services, Video Based Pre Sales Guidance and Business friendly payment mechanisms. Together with Flipkart, we’re enabling a seamless, worry-free experience for Businesses and Professionals ready to scale with confidence. And this is just the start!”

Mr. Sujith Agashe, Senior Director, Electronics, Flipkart

Sharing Flipkart’s perspective, Mr. Sujith Agashe, Senior Director, Flipkart stated, “At Flipkart, we’re aligned with ASUS for the need of enabling a Worry-Free PC Experience for both, Businesses and Professionals. As a platform we have always aspired to provide seamless and elevated consumer experience & we are delighted to extend these capabilities with ASUS ExpertBook P Series. These capabilities include Purchasing ASUS service packs during checkout, Video Call based product demo and consultation, GST-compliant business payments, and multiple Payment options. Flipkart Minutes will enable fast delivery of this incredible ASUS laptop range in specific locations. We will continue to scale new capabilities that together with ASUS ExpertBook Series will truly provide Worry Free Business Experience to our millions of customers.”

Key Features of the ASUS ExpertBook P Series:

Light. Strong. Military Grade Worry-Free Durability

With a lightweight body, starting at just 1.27 kg, the ExpertBook P Series is built to withstand even the toughest environments. The chassis is crafted with full aluminum for the ExpertBook P3 and P5, offering enhanced protection against everyday wear and tears. The ExpertBook P series sports US military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification, passing 20+ rigorous durability tests along with additional ASUS internal durability tests. These tests include:

Ultra-Durable 180° Hinge: Tested for 50,000 open-close cycles, ensuring long-term reliability even with rough or frequent handling. Considering 10 open cycles per day of the user, and 250 workdays a year, the durability of this hinge would translate to 20 years of typical business use. Rugged Ports for Everyday Use: All IO ports are secured with metal-bracing to withstand up to 9kg of physical pressure. While the USB-C ports are tested for 15,000 connect & disconnect cycles, all other ports are tested for 5,000+ such cycles, offering extended durability for constant docking and accessory use. Spill-Resistant, High-Endurance Keyboard: Every key is tested for 1 crore keystrokes, while the keyboard is engineered to resist up to 78cc of liquid spills, for added peace of mind especially in India’s monsoon-prone environments. Tough Enough for Travel & Everyday Hustle: Shock-tested, vibration-tested, and pressure-tested to handle commute knocks, bag-packing strain, and long work hours—these laptops are built for real business life.

Tested for 50,000 open-close cycles, ensuring long-term reliability even with rough or frequent handling. Considering 10 open cycles per day of the user, and 250 workdays a year, the durability of this hinge would translate to 20 years of typical business use.

Worry-Free Business Grade Security

Security is a top priority in the ExpertBook P Series, which features a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade protections such as commercial-grade NIST SP 800-155 compliant Self-healing BIOS with 5 years of ASUS BIOS and driver updates, Optical chassis detection, discrete TPM 2.0 chip, Webcam with webcam privacy shield, and Kensington lock slot. It is integrated biometric login with FIDO2 authentication to safeguard critical data from software, ransomware, and hardware threats. The ExpertBook P series users also enjoy a complimentary 1-year McAfee TM + Premium subscription worth USD 44.99.

Performance of a Class Above

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 is powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor featuring three built-in AI engines (CPU, GPU and NPU) that deliver up to 115 Platform TOPS and 47 NPU TOPS. This AI-PC supports up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and dual NVMe Gen 4 SSDs (up to 1TB). Despite its high efficiency 30W CPU for accelerated performance, the ExpertBook P5 delivers up to 20 hours of battery life (PCMark 10 test). It also features the integrated Intel® ARC GPU which ensures smooth graphic performance for the user’s work environment.The ExpertBook P3 and P1 are equipped with up to Intel® Core™ 13th Gen i5 H-series processors, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM (Dual SODIMM slot), and PCIe 4.0 SSDs with dual SSD slot support. With processor power scaling up to 40W on P3 and 35W on P1, they offer a significantly higher performance capabilities to seamlessly handle productivity and professional workloads.

Worry Free Battery Back Up and Versatile Charging

The ASUS ExpertBook P series is designed for all-day mobility, featuring a high-capacity up to 63Wh 3-cell battery that delivers up to 20 hours of battery life (tested on PCMark 10). Whether you’re working remotely or on the move, this long-life battery empowers you to stay powered without interruptions.

To ensure flexible and convenient charging, the laptops support full-range voltage USB-C charging (5V-24V), allowing users to charge via standard USB-C power banks or airline USB ports, in addition to the 65W fast charger bundled with the ExpertBook P series laptops.

The included charger is smart and multi-functional, with PD (Power Delivery) and PPS (Programmable Power Supply) support. This enables users to also fast-charge compatible smartphones and USB-C devices (up to 65W with PPS and 18W via PD), making it the only charger users need to carry for all your essential gadgets.

Optimized Thermal Design for Sustained Performance

The ASUS ExpertBook P series features an advanced thermal cooling system that maintains optimal and consistent performance up to 40W, even when the lid is closed, ensuring peak efficiency during extended use. The ExpertCool design smartly redirects heat towards the rear of the chassis, keeping hot air from affecting the user’s hand while using a mouse.

To further enhance durability, the ventilation slats are reinforced with a mesh layer that prevents heavy dust particles from clogging the fan intake and ensuring consistent colling and long-term reliability.

Ultimate Viewing Experience

The ExpertBook P series boasts an impressive visual experience with IPS panel, wide-view, 300 Nits FHD and above anti-glare display offering up to 400 nits brightness and an 84%+ screen-to-body ratio. The two-sided NanoEdge design maximizes screen space, and the durable 180° lay-flat hinge makes it easy to share content during meetings, making them perfect for seamless collaboration. The ExpertBook P5 and P3 models feature a 16:10 display for enhanced vertical viewing, while the ExpertBook P1 offers a 16:9 panel.

Worry Free AI Powered Meetings

Users get to experience exceptional and immersive video conferencing with ASUS ExpertBook P series laptops. Equipped with two-way ASUS AI noise cancellation, it ensures crystal-clear communication by filtering out ambient noise. The AI Camera elevates your virtual presence with features like lighting optimization, motion tracking, appearance filter, gaze correction, and background blurring.

The ASUS ExpertBook P Series features ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an intelligent on-device tool that enhances virtual business collaboration. It enables real-time transcription through AI Meeting Minutes, allowing users to capture every word or summarize entire recordings into concise notes. AI Translated Subtitles provide accurate subtitle transcription and translation during live meetings and videos, ensuring seamless cross-language communication. It also includes smart sharing features like webcam and screen watermarks for secure collaboration. Full support available on models with 16GB RAM and above.

Additionally, Dirac audio technology in ASUS ExpertBook P1, P3 and Dolby Atmos in ASUS ExpertBook P5 provide superior sound quality for an enhanced online meeting experience.

Seamless Worry-Free Support Experience

ASUS ensures a smooth and reliable ownership experience with dedicated hardware and software support from our expert team, available Monday to Saturday, 9 AM–9 PM.The MyASUS app offers an all-in-one app for users to connect with customer service, track repair status, access product information, and much more.

Benefit from our convenient onsite service, covering 14,900+ pin codes, ensuring prompt and professional assistance. ASUS provides comprehensive and accessible support for a worry-free user experience.

ASUS also offers business-friendly DOA (Dead on Arrival) policies which is applicable for 7 working days from the date of delivery, and excludes Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from the calculation window, ensuring peace of mind and fair turnaround time.

Robust, Worry-Free Warranty Coverage

The ASUS ExpertBook P Series is backed by a thoughtfully designed warranty package to deliver uninterrupted peace of mind:

1-Year Local Accidental Damage Protection: Included at no extra cost, safeguarding users from accidental damage during daily use. Adapter Equals Device Warranty: ASUS unifies the warranty of the device and its adapter. The warranty terms applicable to the laptop extend seamlessly to the power adapter, offering users a hassle-free and comprehensive support system. Global Warranty Across 80 Countries: With service coverage spanning 80 countries, the ExpertBook P Series supports professionals wherever work takes them. This extensive coverage highlights ASUS’s commitment to a seamless and reliable support network for users worldwide.

Included at no extra cost, safeguarding users from accidental damage during daily use.

Comprehensive Warranty Packs for Uninterrupted Productivity

ASUS offers flexible and extended warranty options with the ExpertBook P Series to ensure your business stays worry-free:

Warranty Extension (Up to 3 years) : Extend the standard warranty period to enjoy continued support and assistance for an extended duration. Battery Warranty Pack (Up to 3 years) : Secure coverage for your device’s battery, ensuring optimal performance throughout its lifespan. Local Accidental Damage Protection (Up to 3 years) : Safeguard your device against unexpected mishaps with extended coverage for accidental damage.



: Extend the standard warranty period to enjoy continued support and assistance for an extended duration.

Availability and pricing

The ASUS ExpertBook P Series laptops will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting Monday, April 21, 2025. The all-inclusive launch prices start at just ₹39,990 for the ExpertBook P1, ₹64,990 for the ExpertBook P3, and ₹94,990 for the ExpertBook P5.

To mark the launch, ASUS is offering additional limited-time benefits to its ExpertBook P-series customers worth up to ₹12,000, including:

An Incredible introductory discount of up to ₹3,000, valid from 21st–27th April.

Free 2-Year Extended Warranty (worth ₹3,499), valid from 21st–23rd April on limited stock.

Free 2-Year Local Accidental Damage Protection (worth ₹1,499), valid from 21st–23rd April on limited stock.

Free 1-Year McAfee+ Premium subscription (worth $44.99 or about ₹3,900)

