ASUS Kicks Off 2026 Community Event with the First Edition of Beyond Incredible with ASUS in Mumbai

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ASUS, the Taiwanese technology giant, successfully launched the first city edition of its 2026 community event series, Beyond Incredible with ASUS, in Mumbai. Hosted at Dadar Socials, the event brought together over 88 creators, tech enthusiasts, students, fans and regional media for an immersive evening focused on creativity, innovation, and next-generation computing experiences. Marking the start of ASUS 2026 community engagement calendar, the Mumbai edition highlighted the brand’s growing focus on creator-centric technology alongside its premium consumer laptop portfolio.

The session showcased ASUS latest Creator Series devices as the primary focus, alongside demonstrations of the Zenbook AMD lineup, reflecting the company’s commitment to empowering creators, professionals, and everyday users with versatile, performance-driven computing solutions. ASUS also hosted a dedicated interaction for attendees, providing an overview of the company’s product strategy and ongoing community initiatives in India.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

Addressing the event, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “The first community event of 2026 had to be a meaningful starting point and Mumbai felt like the right choice given the kind of creator ecosystem the city has. Consumers today are far more aware of what they need from their devices, whether it’s performance, portability, or reliability over long hours of work. Conversations like these help us stay closer to those expectations, rather than building in isolation. This event also gave us an opportunity to showcase our latest products in a more practical context, and where they fit within a creator’s workflow.”

The session featured interactive product walkthroughs showcasing the ProArt GoPro Edition, ProArt P16, and the ROG Zephyrus G14. Live demonstrations highlighted practical creator workflows, showcasing how ASUS devices combine performance, design precision, and AI-powered capabilities to support modern content creation and multitasking needs.

Adding to the interactive experience, popular creators including Raviranjan Singh, Rahul Hinduja, Rebekkah Kaur, Shaurya, Khumail Thakur, and Bulbul Bhan engaged directly with attendees, demonstrating real-world creative applications and sharing insights from their professional workflows. Their participation amplified the event’s community-driven approach, encouraging hands-on exploration and peer learning among participants.

The evening featured engaging activities including live demos, hands-on experiences, interactive discussions, and community-led conversations, allowing attendees to explore ASUS’ innovative technologies firsthand. The event also included curated giveaways, enhancing participant engagement while strengthening ASUS’ commitment to delivering accessible and immersive technology experiences.

Following a successful four-city community tour in 2025 across Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, ‘Beyond Incredible with ASUS’ continues to strengthen engagement with the brand’s growing user community. The Mumbai edition marks the beginning of the 2026 chapter of the initiative, with the next event scheduled to take place in Chennai, as ASUS expands its efforts to foster deeper technology conversations and community connections across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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