ASUS Joins International Cybersecurity Organization FIRST

- Advertisement -

ASUS today announced its official membership in the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), the world’s largest cybersecurity incident response organization, making it the only computer brand from Taiwan to join. This milestone underscores the leadership and commitment of ASUS in the field of information security, dedicated to providing secure and reliable products and services for global users and partners. It also aims to enhance cybersecurity resilience and promote ESG-driven sustainable development. As a FIRST member, ASUS will collaborate with upstream and downstream business partners to build a cybersecurity ecosystem of shared value, driving positive societal transformation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 159