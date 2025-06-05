ASUS joins hands with Eze Perfumes for a first-of-its-kind partnership, debuting the Fragrance Mouse

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, announced the launch of the Fragrance Mouse MD101—a first-of-its-kind sensory innovation, alongside the stylish, compact, and the upgraded Marshmallow Keyboard KW100 in two new exciting colours i.e. Rose Clay and Iridescent White. Designed to appeal to the senses and enhance the environment, the MD101 offers a unique and immersive user experience. Boasting a contemporary and ergonomic design the latest addition by ASUS is available in two distinct colours and featuring a refillable fragrance vial, PTFE mouse feet, adjustable DPI, and dual-mode connectivity.

The ASUS Fragrance Mouse MD101 stands out with an integrated fragrance compartment, releasing a subtle and pleasing aroma while you work or create. To deliver an ergonomic and multisensory experience, ASUS has partnered with Eze Perfume, an esteemed Indian fragrance brand that has been at the forefront of innovation and artistry for over 70 years. As part of this collaboration, Eze has curated a premium fragrance blend, exclusively for the MD101, offering users a soothing, lasting aroma while they work. The fragrance opens with peach, wormwood, and freesia, blooms into rose, sandalwood, and iris, and lingers with warm musk, vanilla, and amber—for a soothing, layered sensory experience.

Customers purchasing the MD101 will receive two vials of this exclusive ASUS x Eze fragrance, optimized for seamless use with the refillable scent chamber inside the mouse. Adding to its appeal, the MD101 also features dual-mode wireless connectivity (Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz) for versatile performance. This is complemented by the lightweight Marshmallow Keyboard KW100, available in two refreshing colours. Both the new keyboard and mouse feature multi-device Bluetooth pairing for up to three devices, making it ideal for seamless multitasking across work and study. With this launch, ASUS continues to redefine how everyday tech can engage the senses, elevate mood, and adapt to modern lifestyles.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India said, “At our workstations, we strive for a premium experience and the right accessories are the perfect companions to support that goal. At ASUS, we believe technology should cater not just to productivity but also to enhance the overall work environment and with the new Fragrance Mouse MD101, we are introducing a unique form of interaction that incorporates scent as a subtle sensory layer. Paired with the Marshmallow Keyboard, designed to complement modern aesthetics while ensuring everyday usability, these products underline our commitment to making thoughtful and purpose-led innovation.”

ASUS Fragrance Mouse MD101: Where Technology Meets the Senses

The ASUS Fragrance Mouse MD101 is more than just a productivity tool—it’s a sensorial experience. Engineered with an internal refillable vial, this compact, ergonomic mouse lets users personalize their work environment with soothing scents. Simply slide open the base of the MD101 mouse to access the fragrance chamber. To change the scent, simply remove the vial for cleaning and refill it with a different essential oil. The fragrance compartment is removable and can be cleaned, allowing users to easily switch scents and customize their experience.

ASUS Fragrance Mouse MD101 specifications:

Colour Iridescent White Rose Clay Tracking Optical Resolution​ 1200 (default), 1600, 2400 Button 3 Support OS​ Windows 10 or Above, ChromeOS, macOS Dimensions (mm)​ Mouse: 103.6 x 62.4mm x 40.2mm Dongle: 18.9 x 12.0 x 4.5mm Weight Mouse: approx. 66g (without battery and essence oil) Dongle: 1.6g Battery Type​ AA x1 Connectivity technology Bluetooth® 5.3 / RF 2.4 GHz Power Rating​ Mouse

(2.4GHz mode): 1.5V / 50mA;

(Bluetooth® 5.0 mode): 1.5V / 50mA

Dongle: 5V / 100mA Starting Price INR 1999 Availability ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS E-shop

ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard KW100: Slim, Stylish, and Silent

The ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard KW100 continues to impress with its slim, youthful design, available in two new refreshing colourways— Rose Clay and Iridescent White. Built for comfortable and quiet typing, the KW100 features optimal scissor switches with 1.6 mm travel and a built-in silent foam layer that keeps keypresses under 50 dB. The 2-level adjustable kickstand allows users to fine-tune the typing angle for ergonomic comfort, making it ideal for long hours of work or study. Beneath its sleek design, the MD101 packs serious performance—dual-mode wireless (Bluetooth 5.0 + 2.4GHz), adjustable DPI, and low-friction PTFE feet for smooth gliding. Silent clicks under 20 dB are rated for 10 million presses, and a single AA battery offers up to 12 months of use, thanks to ASUS’s power-saving tech. The keyboard also comes with a dedicated Copilot key as well.

ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard KW100

Color Oat Milk / Green Tea Latte/ Rose Clay/ Iridescent White Interface Bluetooth 5.0 Key Switch Type Scissor-switch Layout 75% layout (compact design with 84 keys) Hotkeys 12 Function hotkeys (F1-F12), including volume, play/pause, etc. Power Supply 2 x AAA Batteries Battery Life Up to 1 year (based on 2-hour usage per day) OS Support Windows 10/11, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, ChromeOS Dimensions 286.5 x 127.5 x 16.8 mm (L x W x H) Weight 1.06 lbs / 480g (without batteries) Package Contents Keyboard, 2 x AAA Batteries, User Manual, Warranty Card Special Features Silent typing, Ultra-slim, Dual-angle kickstand, Spill-resistant Starting Price INR 2,499 Availability ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS E-shop

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 150