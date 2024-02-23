ASUS IoT Announces All-New Industrial Motherboards and Edge AI Computers Based on Latest Intel Core (14th Gen) Processors

- Advertisement - -

ASUS IoT announced the launch of its new lineup of industrial motherboards and edge AI computers powered by the latest Intel® Core™ (14th gen) processors. These cutting-edge solutions offer supreme computing performance, enhanced power efficiency, and accelerated connectivity, making them ideal for a wide range of industrial applications.

One of the key features of these new solutions is the accelerated transfer speeds and enhanced power efficiency offered by DDR5 memory. Compared to DDR4, DDR5 memory provides 50% faster transfer speeds and 8% improved power efficiency, ensuring reliability with ECC technology.

ASUS IoT industrial motherboards also support double-speed PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0, which doubles the speed of PCIe 4.0, while maintaining full backward compatibility for system flexibility. This allows for faster data transfer and expandability, meeting the demands of modern industrial applications.

The integrated Intel UHD Graphics technology in ASUS IoT motherboards supports up to 8K60 HDR video and multiple 4K60 displays, providing vivid graphics and powerful AI acceleration. This makes them ideal for various applications, including retail, healthcare and AI in smart factories.

Security is a top priority for ASUS IoT, and our collaboration with Intel ensures trusted information security for IoT applications. ASUS IoT motherboards come equipped with strong security features, including Boot Guard, Platform Trust Technology, AES-NI and VT, providing protection against cyber threats in critical applications.

In addition, ASUS IoT industrial motherboards support WiFi 7, offering speeds up to 5 Gbps for improved connectivity in healthcare, supply-chain management, smart city controls and industrial use. This accelerated connectivity ensures seamless communication and data transfer in demanding industrial environments.

ASUS IoT’s full product lineup includes industrial motherboards and single-board computers (SBCs) across diverse form factors, from ATX and microATX to Mini-ITX and thin Mini-ITX modules – with models that include ASUS IoT R680EA-IM-A, Q670EA-IM-A, H610A-IM-A, H610T-EM-A and more. Additionally, edge AI computers from ASUS IoT, such as PE4000G and PE6000G, provide advanced AI capabilities for industrial applications.

