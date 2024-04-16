ASUS introduces Zenbook DUO – A Dual Screen Marvel

- Advertisement -

ASUS introduces the Zenbook DUO, the latest pinnacle of excellence in the esteemed Zenbook series, now available in India. The Zenbook DUO transcends traditional laptop functionality, ushering in a new era of productivity and creativity. With its innovative dual-screen OLED design, this laptop revolutionizes user experience by empowering individuals to seamlessly tackle multiple tasks with unparalleled efficiency, all at their fingertips. Whether it’s content creation, professional tasks, or entertainment, the Zenbook Duo delivers a dynamic and immersive computing experience that adapts to the diverse needs of modern users.

Moreover, the Zenbook Duo (2024) offers much more than just enhanced productivity. With its detachable full-size keyboard and built-in kickstand, this powerhouse device seamlessly combines multitasking capabilities with unparalleled mobility. ASUS continues to lead the way in technological innovation, empowering users with the tools they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced world. Moreover, embodying ASUS’s commitment to environmental stewardship, the Zenbook DUO incorporates recycled materials, setting a new standard for eco-conscious computing without compromising on performance or style. Prepare to embark on a transformative journey where every interaction with the Zenbook DUO redefines the future of computing.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “ASUS has always strived to develop new device designs that cater to the evolving needs of our customers, and it is with immense pride and excitement that we introduce the Zenbook DUO, our flagship device that sets a new standard in innovation and excellence. With its revolutionary dual-screen OLED displays, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, and versatile kickstand, the Zenbook DUO redefines the boundaries of productivity and creativity. ASUS has demonstrated its display supremacy and established as the world’s most innovative laptop brand offering multi-display form factors. We at ASUS are the only brand to offer a diverse range of models featuring in-touchpad, full-width half-height, and full-sized second displays, as well as folding display form factors, providing our customers with unparalleled choices in multi-display laptops.”

Arnold further adds, “Our goal is to provide professionals, creatives, and multitaskers with a transformative computing experience that seamlessly integrates into their lives, offering the versatility they need for everyday use. Aligned with this, the latest Zenbook DUO’s dual-screen OLED displays promise an immersive visual experience, while depicting extreme color accuracy, emit 70% less harmful blue light, ensuing smoother video playback, and providing unmatched contrast to users.”

Mobility and Versatility Enhanced by Dual Screens

The ASUS Zenbook DUO boasts dual 14” FHD+ OLED touchscreen panels, enhancing productivity with its multi-screen capabilities. Its detachable, backlit full-size keyboard and touchpad with Bluetooth connectivity, provides convenience, while the built-in double-hinged kickstand allows for multi-use modes such as dual-screen, sharing, laptop, or desktop modes. With its sleek all-metal design, weighing just 1.35 kg (1.65kg with keyboard) and measuring 14.6mm thin, it combines portability with durability, meeting MIL-STD 810H military standards. Additionally, its EPEAT Gold certification highlights its eco-friendliness, incorporating 30% recycled post-consumer plastics.

Immersive Visual Experience

Featuring dual 14” FHD+ OLED touch screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio, the ASUS Zenbook DUO delivers a stunning visual experience with a 0.2ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate. With a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and an exceptional 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, it ensures vibrant, true-to-life colors. The Pantone-validated, Dolby Vision Display HDR True Black 500 certification, and 500-nits peak brightness guarantee remarkable clarity and detail. Corning Gorilla Glass protection ensures durability, while TUV Rheinland-certified SGS Eye Care Display technology prioritizes eye comfort.

Seamless Software Integration and User Interaction

The ASUS Zenbook DUO comes equipped with a range of intuitive software features designed to enhance user experience. Its OLED touch screen supports easy gestures, such as summoning the virtual keyboard with a six-finger swipe or activating the virtual touchpad with a three-finger tap. Redesigned ScreenXpert features include App Switcher, App Navigator, Microphone Switcher, Control Centre, Sharing Mode, Brightness, and Motion Wallpaper, providing convenience at your fingertips.

Productivity with Powerful Performance

Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H (up to 5.1GHz, 16C, 22T) with Intel Arc iGPU and Intel AI Boost NPU, the ASUS Zenbook DUO delivers exceptional performance. Its advanced cooling system enables the CPU and GPU to run up to 35W combined TDP, ensuring efficient heat dissipation. Intel Evo certification ensures optimized performance and efficiency, supported by up to 32GB 7467MHz LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. With long battery life and fast-charging support, it offers extended productivity on the go.

Convenient and Flexible Connectivity

The ASUS Zenbook DUO features an exhaustive port selection, including 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack, providing versatile connectivity options. The detachable keyboard comes with pogo pins that firmly attaches to the DUO for clamshell use, while the wireless Bluetooth capabilities support extended display usage. Rich wireless support such as Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and ASUS Smart Connect ensure seamless connectivity. With USB-PD fast charging over Type-C and stylus input of the ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus on both screens, it offers enhanced utility to the user.

Exceptional Sound and Added Value Features

Delivering an immersive audio experience, the ASUS Zenbook DUO features stereo speakers with sound by Harman-Kardon and Dolby Atmos support. The Smart AMP technology ensures 350% louder output without distortion, complemented by the Audio Booster for enhanced audio performance. ASUS AiSense Noise Canceling Technology provides two-way noise cancellation for crystal-clear calls. The 65W GaN adapter of a compact design that fits right in your pocket offers added value to portable form factor. Additionally, it comes bundled with a 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription and MS Office 2021, enhancing productivity and creativity out of the box.

Price & Availability

Model Name Availability Starting Price Zenbook DUO UX8406MA-QL551WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 1,59,990 Zenbook DUO UX8406MA-QL761WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: all ASUS authorized dealers (Available May onwards) ₹ 1,99,990 Zenbook DUO UX8406MA-QL961WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 2,19 ,990 Zenbook DUO UX8406MA-QL971WS Online: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: all ASUS authorized dealers ₹ 2,39,990

The new Zenbook DUO will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart starting 16th April 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

