ASUS introduces TUF Gaming and Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Graphics Cards

ASUS announced the TUF Gaming AMD Radeon™ RX 7600 XT and the ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics cards, two new members of the Radeon RX 7000 product family. Featuring 16 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, the new graphics cards offer fast, smooth, and visually stunning gaming and raytracing experiences at 1080p and beyond, ready to unleash users’ creativity in next-gen AI and content creation workloads. These cards offer excellent gaming performance and serious affordability, making them the perfect addition to a new or current gaming PC build.

Proven performance and reliability: TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card is an incredible addition to any gaming arsenal, thanks to its large heatsink, vented backplate, and tri-fan design. With its incredible cooling efficiency, gamers will never be distracted in-game, and the fans even turn off entirely during light loads like web browsing for truly silent operation with our 0 dB technology. A Dual BIOS switch allows gamers to easily prioritize performance or silent operation, and an all-aluminum backplate offers bold TUF styling and additional structural support, for a card that will stand the test of time in any gaming rig.

Dual-fan domination: ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

If a tri-fan design is simply too large, the ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card pairs the performance of the RDNA™ 3 architecture with a slim and compact dual-fan design. Perfect for swap-in replacements to existing systems or pairing with a brand new SFF case, this card still keeps temperatures under control thanks to two Axial-tech fans and the same 0dB technology found on its TUF Gaming sibling.

These cards are both constructed with our Auto-Extreme Technology, an automated manufacturing process that allows all soldering to be completed in a single pass. This reduces thermal strain on components and avoids the use of harsh cleaning chemicals, resulting in less environmental impact, lower manufacturing power consumption, and a more reliable product overall.

Keep on target: AMD HYPR-RX technology

Both the TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT and the ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics cards support the latest AMD software technologies, including AMD HYPR-RX technology. This simplifies and manages the simultaneous interoperation of new and existing AMD technologies — including AMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and AMD Radeon Boost technologies — to achieve a performance-stacking effect. This incredible tech makes games feel much smoother and responsive, letting gamers keep on target more naturally than ever before.

