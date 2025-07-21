ASUS Introduces the Vivobook 14 with Snapdragon X for Effortless, On-Device AI Computing

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, is set to launch its latest Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X Processor with 45 TOPS NPU for smooth and seamless performance. Set to debut starting today on Flipkart, the latest device is designed for the multitasker in you to handle demanding workloads in a smarter and more efficient manner. The all new Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) brings together Next-Level AI PC performance, an immersive viewing experience, uninterrupted video playback and smooth connectivity.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “The Vivobook lineup has always been about empowering everyday users with powerful, accessible technology. With the new Vivobook 14, we’re taking that promise a step further. This device is designed to effortlessly adapt to the pace of your life, whether you’re working, studying, creating, or simply staying connected. It combines the intelligence of AI with thoughtful design and long-lasting performance, making it the perfect companion for those who expect more from their everyday laptop, without stretching their budget.”

Always Incredible Performance & Battery Life

Powered by the latest Snapdragon X processor and 45 TOPS NPU, the Vivobook 14 handles heavy workloads with ease. It brings AI-powered features like Copilot and image generation, along with up to 29 hours* of battery life, superfast 8448MHz LPDDR5x RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD for effortless multitasking.

More Screen, Less Bezels

The 14″ FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers more screen space for work and entertainment. TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light and flicker-free visuals, it’s easy on the eyes. The 180° hinge adds flexibility for any setup.

Built for You

Lightweight at 1.49kg and just 1.79cm thin, the Vivobook 14 is made for mobility. It features multiple I/O ports including 2x USB 4.0 Type-C and HDMI 2.1 and is built tough with military-grade durability. Work comfortably with a backlit ErgoSense keyboard and smart touchpad that responds to gestures. A dedicated Copilot key puts your AI assistant one tap away.

Secure, Safe and Sound

Enjoy quick, secure logins with an FHD IR camera and Windows Hello. A privacy shutter, Microsoft Pluton chip, and Passkeys support ensure added safety and peace of mind.

Price and Availability:

Model Starting Price Availability Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) INR 65,990 Flipkart

