ASUS introduces industry’s first Snapdragon X powered AiO, brining AI first computing For Work, For Home, For All

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ASUS announced the launch of the ASUS VM441 AiO, the industry’s first all-in-one PC powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X processor, bringing AI-first computing to modern homes and hybrid workspaces. Designed as a sleek 24-inch all-in-one with an ultra-slim form factor, it combines intelligent performance, immersive entertainment, and a clean, space-saving setup in a single device. Consumers can avail flexible financing options through ASUS Easy Financing solutions, including No Cost EMI plans starting at ₹5666/month Up to 12 months [NBFC or Bank EMI] along with cashback of up to ₹2,500 on EMI applicable on select bank cards. T&C Apply. ASUS VM441 AiO will be available across ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, ROG Stores, and authorised retail partners.

Built around the growing shift towards integrated, clutter-free computing, the ASUS VM441QA AiO brings together on-device AI performance with a minimalist design that fits seamlessly into modern homes, compact studios, and evolving hybrid environments. Powered by Snapdragon X with up to 45 TOPS NPU capability and built as a Copilot+ PC, the device enables more intuitive, responsive everyday experiences across productivity, communication, and entertainment, while maintaining the simplicity of a single, streamlined setup. The lineup is available in 512GB and 1TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD variants, starting at INR 1,01,990.

Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Addressing the launch, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming Business System, ASUS India said, “Consumers today are increasingly looking for devices that combine intelligent performance, immersive experiences, and elegant design within a single streamlined solution. With the ASUS VM441, we are introducing an all-in-one PC that leverages the power of Snapdragon X and Copilot+ PC experiences to make everyday computing more intuitive and efficient. By bringing work, communication, and entertainment together in one clean setup, the VM441 helps users reduce device clutter and transition effortlessly across different parts of their day, while maintaining the simplicity and sophistication of an ultra-slim design.”

Product Starting Price Availability ASUS VM441QA AiO (512GB) INR 1,01,990 Offline: ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma, ROG Stores & authorized ASUS retail partners



Online: ASUS E-shop, Amazon & Flipkart ASUS VM441QA AiO (1TB) INR 1,11,990

ASUS VM441 AiO – AI-Powered Productivity in an Ultra-Slim Design

The ASUS VM441 AiO is built around a 24-inch Full HD touchscreen display with adjustable tilt support and an ultra-slim 22mm stand, designed to deliver both visual clarity and ergonomic comfort. The wide 178° viewing angles, 100% sRGB colour coverage, and 300 nits brightness ensure consistent and vibrant visuals across work, streaming, and everyday browsing. This allows users to personalise their viewing experience while maintaining comfort during extended usage, all within a modern, space-efficient design that fits seamlessly into homes and workspaces.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X processor and built as a Copilot+ PC, the ASUS VM441 delivers up to 45 TOPS NPU AI performance, enabling faster, more efficient handling of everyday tasks and AI-assisted workflows. Whether it’s multitasking across applications, editing content, or leveraging AI tools, the system is designed to offer smooth, responsive performance. This translates into a smarter computing experience where users can accomplish more with less effort, making it well-suited for dynamic hybrid lifestyles.

Designed to elevate both productivity and entertainment, the ASUS VM441 features dual 3W front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and bass-reflex design for immersive audio across movies, music, and video calls. AI-powered noise-cancelling technology minimizes background distractions to ensure clearer communication during meetings and online collaboration, while the built-in 5MP IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition and integrated privacy shutter delivers enhanced security and privacy for modern hybrid users. ASUS AI camera enhancements further improve video quality, making virtual communication more natural and effective.

Complementing the experience, the ASUS VM441 integrates thoughtful features designed for everyday convenience and privacy. The bundled wireless keyboard and mouse allow users to get started instantly with a complete, clutter-free setup. Customers will also receive lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home 2024, along with a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic featuring 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage, with the new ASUS VM441QA AiO, making it perfect For Home, For Work, For All!

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Asus

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