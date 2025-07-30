ASUS Introduces Drop Zone Service at ASUS Exclusive Stores to Ensure Accessibility and Transparency for Consumers

- Advertisement -

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, unveiled its Drop Zone initiative at ASUS Exclusive Stores, enabling customers to drop off their laptops for repair without visiting dedicated service centers. It offers greater convenience, and keeps customers connected to their devices with minimal disruption.

In line with its vision to deliver superior support and rapid solutions, ASUS has built one of India’s most comprehensive after-sales service networks. With over 200 strategically located service centres, on-site support across 14,900+ pin codes, and coverage in 761 districts, the brand ensures wide accessibility for customers across the country. Adding to its physical reach, ASUS offers 24/7 assistance through omni-channel digital helpdesks—via call, chat, email, and remote troubleshooting. Additionally, platforms like the MyASUS app and ASUS’ official YouTube channels empower users to resolve queries independently, anytime and anywhere.

By enabling convenient Drop Zones at neighborhood ASUS Exclusive Stores, customers no longer need to travel to standalone service centers, expanding service capabilities. The Drop Zones coordinate seamlessly between retail and service teams to accelerate repair turnaround, and provide clear, transparent tracking.

Kicking off in key markets including Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Coimbatore (Tirupur), this initial rollout spans major cities and adding new emerging regional hubs, giving customers convenient access to repair services.

The Drop Zone offers a streamlined process initially for in-warranty ASUS laptops repairs through selected Asus Exclusive Stores:

1. Customers visit the Drop Zone center and deposit their ASUS laptops.

2. ASUS executive performs an initial assessment of the product’s external physical condition, like customer-induced damage, and software-level issues (L1 level).

3. ASUS executives handover the job sheet and retain the laptop.

4. Once the service center opens the unit, final details are shared with the customer.

5. Once repaired, the unit is returned to the drop zone. The customer is notified to collect the unit.

6. The customer collects the unit and hands over the job sheet back to the Drop Zone executive. If the job sheet missing, then follow the service center terms and conditions.

Mr. Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, we firmly believe that outstanding product experiences go beyond just innovative designs and cutting-edge technology. That’s why our commitment extends far beyond the point of purchase, delivering seamless, unparalleled after-sales support that keeps every user empowered. With the Drop Zone initiative, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to keep their laptops in peak condition with easy access.”

Looking ahead, ASUS plans to roll out additional Drop Zones across the country, bringing repair services closer to customers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. In addition to the Drop Zone rollout, ASUS India has also launched a service camp in Pune for customers providing on-site diagnostics and expert guidance to proactively support our community and deliver even greater peace of mind.

