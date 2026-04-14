ASUS Introduces Design You Can Feel with Vivobook Laptop Announcements and Zenbook Pre-Orders

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ASUS announced the opening of pre-orders for its latest premium Zenbook lineup in India, bringing its ‘Design You Can Feel’ philosophy to life. The new range includes the flagship Zenbook S14, Zenbook DUO, andZenbook A14, which are now available for pre-order, along with the newly announced Zenbook A16 and the refreshed Vivobook lineup as part of the broader portfolio. Prices start at INR 179,990 for the Zenbook series and INR 98,990 for the Vivobook range. The devices will be available across ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail partners starting 21st April. Zenbook A16 will be available soon for the customers.

Focused on delivering a refined and tactile user experience, the new lineup underscores ASUS’ continued investment in material innovation and portability. Featuring Ceraluminum™, a proprietary material that enhances durability while maintaining a premium finish, the devices combine strength with ultra-lightweight form factors. The lineup is powered by next-generation platforms, including Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors Series 3 and Qualcomm Snapdragon® X2 Elite series processors, enabling advanced AI capabilities and efficient on-device performance. Pre-orders for the Zenbook series will be open from 14th April, 12:00 PM IST to 20th April, 11:59 PM IST. Customers can avail limited-period benefits worth up to ₹11,598, including a 2-year extended warranty and 3-year Accidental Damage Protection at just ₹999. Zenbook DUO customers will also receive an ASUS Vigour Backpack. More details are available at www.asuspromo.in

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India

“With this new lineup, we are reinforcing our focus on delivering meaningful user experiences through design, performance, and innovation,” said Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India. “From advanced materials like Ceraluminum™ to thinner, lighter form factors, our goal is to create devices that are not only powerful but also intuitive and comfortable to use. We remain committed to delivering greater value through premium craftsmanship and intelligent performance that evolves with the needs of today’s consumers.”

ASUS Zenbook S14: Ultra-Portable Premium Design with Intelligent Performance

ASUS Zenbook S14 represents the most distilled expression of this philosophy. Built with a Ceraluminum™ chassis, the device features an ultra-slim ~1.1 cm profile and a lightweight ~1.2 kg design, making it easy to carry without compromising on durability. Complementing the experience is a 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display, paired with a long-lasting battery offering up to 27 hours of usage, ensuring uninterrupted productivity and entertainment through the day. It is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, with configurations going up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9, delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance for efficient multitasking and AI-assisted workflows.

Starting Price: INR 179,990

ASUS Zenbook DUO: Flexible Dual-Screen Productivity for Modern Workflows

Built with a premium Ceraluminum™ chassis, the ASUS Zenbook DUO combines lightweight durability with a refined, modern finish. It features dual 14-inch 3K 144Hz ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touch displays, delivering exceptional visual clarity while enabling seamless multitasking across two screens. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors, it ensures fast, smooth performance for demanding workflows, further enhanced by a range of intuitive user modes that adapt to different use cases and working styles. Despite its advanced dual-screen capability, the Zenbook DUO offers up to 32 hours of battery life, making it a powerful yet versatile companion for modern productivity.

Starting Price: INR 299,990

ASUS Zenbook A Series (A14 & A16): Everyday Performance in a Lightweight Design

Crafted with a premium Ceraluminum™ chassis, the ASUS Zenbook A14 and Zenbook A16 combine durability with a sleek, modern design. The lineup emphasizes ultra-light portability, starting from under 1 kg for the Zenbook A14 and around 1.2 kg for the Zenbook A16, making them ideal for life on the move. Delivering up to 33 hours of OLED cinematic power on the A14, the series ensures uninterrupted productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Powering the experience are Snapdragon® X2 series processors, with configurations up to Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme delivering up to 80 TOPS of NPU performance for advanced on-device AI capabilities, seamless multitasking, and next-generation Copilot+ PC experiences.

Zenbook A14 Starting Price: INR 185,990

Zenbook A16 Starting Price: INR 199,990

*Zenbook A16 will be available soon.

ASUS Vivobook Classic Series: More Intelligent, More Productive and More Secure

As Copilot+ PCs, the ASUS Vivobook 14 and 16 bring intelligent AI capabilities such as search, summarization, and task management to streamline everyday productivity. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Series 3 processors, delivering up to 47 TOPS of NPU performance, they enable faster app launches and smoother multitasking with AI-accelerated performance. Enhancing the experience further is an integrated AI Camera with face unlock, offering intelligent facial recognition with built-in privacy protection for secure, instant login even in low-light conditions supported by IR sensors and Windows Hello.

Vivobook Starting Price: INR 98,990

ASUS Vivobook S Series: Performance-Driven Design for Everyday Creators

Featuring lightweight metallic designs, the ASUS Vivobook S14 and S16 offer a sleek, modern, and durable build for effortless mobility. They deliver up to 29 hours of battery life, ensuring long-lasting performance across study, work, and entertainment without frequent charging. Powering the experience are Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Series processors with up to 49 TOPS of NPU performance, enabling faster app launches and smoother multitasking with AI-accelerated efficiency. Meanwhile, the ASUS Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16 extend AI-powered computing to a wider audience with Copilot+ PC experiences, enhanced security, and reliable everyday performance.

Vivobook S Starting Price: INR 128,990

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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