ASUS Introduces ASUS Part Price Checker to enhance transparency across after-sales service journey

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ASUS, a Taiwanese technology leader, announced the launch of ASUS Part Price Checker, a platform that enables customers to easily access pricing information for genuine ASUS spare parts. Designed to enhance transparency and convenience across the after-sales service journey, the platform features a simple One-Click Price Check experience, providing customers with upfront visibility into replacement part costs and helping them make informed repair and service decisions with greater confidence.

As part of ASUS’ broader after-sales ecosystem, the initiative aligns with the brand’s commitment under ASUS Assurance built around the 4A framework – Assured Quality, Always-on Support, All-around Coverage, and Added-value Services. By offering customers easy access to genuine spare part pricing, ASUS is further strengthening its Added-value Services pillar while addressing the growing need for greater transparency and predictability throughout the device ownership journey.

The ASUS Part Price Checker has been developed to simplify access to service-related information and eliminate uncertainty around spare part pricing. By simply entering their product serial number, customers can instantly view the prices of available genuine ASUS spare parts specific to their device. The platform provides clear visibility into replacement part costs, helping customers plan repairs and service requirements before visiting an authorised ASUS service centre. For added convenience, the microsite also features a ‘How to Check Serial Number’ guide, enabling customers to quickly locate their device serial number and access pricing information with ease.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, we believe customers should have easy access to the information they need before making a service decision. One of the most common questions people have before getting their laptop serviced is the cost of a replacement part. Whether it’s a screen, battery, keyboard, or another component, customers can now check genuine ASUS spare part prices from the comfort of their home before visiting a service centre. By simply entering their device serial number, they can instantly access pricing specific to their product. With ASUS Part Price Checker, we are making the service experience more transparent and predictable, helping customers plan repairs with greater confidence.”

The introduction of ASUS Part Price Checker builds on a series of customer-centric initiatives introduced under ASUS Assurance. Earlier this month, ASUS expanded access to genuine laptop batteries through ASUS Exclusive Stores and authorised channel partners across India. Together with ASUS Part Price Checker, these initiatives reinforce ASUS Assurance by making after-sales support more accessible, transparent, and dependable for customers nationwide.

The platform serves as an easily accessible source of after-sales support information, helping customers understand service-related costs in advance and make informed repair decisions with greater confidence. By ensuring customers have access to reliable and accurate pricing information for authentic components, ASUS continues to support optimal device performance, product reliability, and long-term ownership value while strengthening trust in its authorised service ecosystem.

Together with the recently announced genuine battery availability initiative, ASUS Part Price Checker further strengthens the ASUS Assurance framework by making after-sales support more transparent, accessible, and customer-centric. Through continued investments in service-focused initiatives, ASUS remains committed to delivering a seamless ownership experience and long-term value for customers across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

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