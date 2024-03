ASUS Intel 700, 600 Series, and AMD AM5 Motherboards Are Ready to Support up to 256 GB of DDR5 Memory

- Advertisement -

ASUS announced BIOS updates that enable support for up to 256 GB of memory on its Intel® 700 and 600 series motherboards that use DDR5 modules. Such models with four DIMM slots can now support up to 256 GB of memory, while models with two DIMM slots can now support up to 128 GB. These enhancements significantly improve multitasking potential, ensuring smooth and seamless computing. AMD AM5 motherboards from ASUS do not require a BIOS update to enable support for up to 256 GB of DDR5 memory modules.

The BIOS updates can be accessed on the ASUS support pages for the models listed below.

Platform Model Name BIOS version Intel 700 series ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX ENCORE ROG MAXIMUS Z790 DARK HERO ROG MAXIMUS Z790 FORMULA ROG STRIX Z790-A GAMING WIFI II ROG STRIX Z790-A GAMING WIFI S ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI II ROG STRIX Z790-F GAMING WIFI II As of BIOS version 0904 ROG MAXIMUS Z790 EXTREME ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO EVA-02 ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI ROG STRIX Z790-F GAMING WIFI ROG STRIX Z790-A GAMING WIFI ROG STRIX Z790-I GAMING WIFI ROG STRIX Z790-H GAMING WIFI PROART Z790-CREATOR WIFI PROART B760-CREATOR PROART B760-CREATOR WIFI As of BIOS version 1904 PRIME Z790M-PLUS TUF GAMING Z790-BTF WIFI TUF GAMING Z790-PRO WIFI TUF GAMING Z790-PLUS WIFI PRIME Z790-V AX PRIME Z790-V WIFI PRIME Z790-P WIFI PRIME Z790-P PRIME Z790-A WIFI Z790 GAMING WIFI7 ROG STRIX B760-G GAMING WIFI ROG STRIX B760-A GAMING WIFI ROG STRIX B760-F GAMING WIFI TUF GAMING B760M-PLUS WIFI II TUF GAMING B760M-PLUS II TUF GAMING B760M-PLUS TUF GAMING B760M-PLUS WIFI TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI TX GAMING B760M WIFI TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI PRIME B760-PLUS TW D5 PRIME B760-PLUS TX GAMING B760-BTF WIFI TUF GAMING H770-PRO WIFI PRIME H770-PLUS ROG STRIX B760-G GAMING WIFI S PRIME B760M-AJ PRIME B760M-A AX6 PRIME B760M-PLUS PRIME B760M-A PRIME B760M-A WIFI PRIME B760M-A AX B760M-PRO GAMING As of BIOS version 1630 Pro B760M-C Pro B760M-CT As of BIOS version 1631 Intel 600 series ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO EVA ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING WIFI ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI PRIME Z690-A ROG STRIX Z690-G GAMING WIFI ROG STRIX Z690-I GAMING WIFI ProArt Z690-CREATOR WIFI TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI PRO WS W680-ACE PRO WS W680-ACE IPMI Pro WS W680M-ACE SE As of BIOS version 3302 Pro Q670M-C-CIARA Pro Q670M-C As of BIOS version 3202 AMD AM5 series AMD AM5 motherboards do not require a BIOS update to enable support for up to 256 GB of DDR5 memory modules.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429